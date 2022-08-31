CHRISMAN — Zelma M. Garver, 98, prominent Chrisman resident and longtime bank executive, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 27, 2022) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Zelma was born April 5, 1924, in Trilla in Cumberland County, to Carl Franklin and Frona Ann Swick Hurst. She married Frederick Garver on April 26, 1947, in Owensboro, Ky. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2008.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and one sister, Lois Hurst Hoult.
Zelma was a longtime member of the staff of the State Bank of Chrisman from high school until her retirement as executive vice president in 1988. She was a member of the Chrisman Christian Church. Zelma and Frederick in younger years belonged to a square-dance club and met a lot of friends through the years through that. Every summer in their earlier years, they took several weeks of vacation traveling and enjoying free time. They enjoyed daily coffee-shop visits with the locals, catching up on all the local news. Zelma and Frederick owned and operated the Chrisman Cleaners until his retirement, where she did pressing and mending. Zelma and Fred enjoyed a good bargain and spent many days at auctions and sales picking up and adding to a collection of clocks and antiques. Zelma enjoyed a beautiful yard surrounded by flowers. You could always find her on a sunny day bent over a flower bed. She always had a full garden and was happy to share her veggies. She enjoyed visiting and sharing a treat with others in the neighborhood. She was always happy to have someone stop by for a visit and a cup of coffee.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Chrisman Christian Church, 217 N. Illinois St., Chrisman, with Pastor Troy Warner officiating. Burial will be alongside Frederick in Woodland Cemetery, Chrisman. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Chrisman Christian Church.
Memorials to Chrisman Christian Church. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.