NEWMAN — Zenith Hatcher, 80, of Newman passed away Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Zenith was born on Feb. 26, 1941, in Columbia, Ky., to Marvin and Thirsie (Keltner) Downey. She married Ralph “Junior” Hatcher on June 2, 1959.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Junior Hatcher; three children, Wanda (Doug) Moore, Tony (Deb) Hatcher and Terry (Christy) Hatcher, all of Newman; two grandchildren, Mindy (Wes) Luth of Newman and Cody (Jennifer) Hatcher of Shelbyville; two great-grandchildren, Kane and Tinley Luth of Newman; four siblings, Jimmie Downey, Brenda Hatcher, Geneva Holmes and Evon Legg, all of Columbia, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Coy Downey, Arlin Downey, Thomas Downey, Hollis Downey and Kenneth Downey; and one sister, Diana Stone.
Her husband, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were the love of her life.
Private family services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Ted Shearer officiating. Burial will follow in Centennial Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Newman Rehab & Health Care Center, 418 S. Memorial Park Drive, Newman; or the Newman First Christian Church, 107 W. Green St., Newman.