URBANA — Zvi Ritz, 76, died early Thursday morning (Dec. 19, 2019) following a long battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Born June 26, 1943, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he was the oldest child of Israel and Sima Cyrlin Ritz. He grew up in Israel, where he received his B.Sc. in mathematics and M.Sc. in computer science from Technion. He got his Ph.D. in managerial economics and decision sciences from Northwestern University in Evanston. Zvi joined the Department of Business Administration in the College of Commerce at the University of Illinois in 1979. In addition to his duties as a faculty member, he served as the director of the Office for Information Management (OIM) from 1993 until his retirement in 2011. Under his leadership, OIM helped shape the use of technology in learning and teaching for the college.
Zvi enjoyed travelling with his beloved wife and partner of 46 years, Clarette, being a networker for Illinois volleyball and attending events at the Krannert Center. He also enjoyed providing charitable support to local organizations, including the Krannert Center, WILL, Chez Veterans Center, Courage Connection and Carle Foundation Hospital.
Zvi was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sivan (Sam), Ithamar, Hadas (Irina) and Eithan; and grandchildren, Shiri, Benjamin and Ella; as well as his brother, Moti (Yudit), and extended family in Israel.
The family asks that donations be made to the Ritz Family Nursing Scholarship c/o the Carle Center for Philanthropy or the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
A reception in his honor will be held at a future date.
Online condolences can be shared with his family at morganmemorialhome.com.