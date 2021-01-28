Special thanks to News-Gazette photo editor Robin Scholz
for bringing this section to life. It is a month-by-month compilation of her best work in what proved to be “an interesting year to be a photojournalist,” she said. In these 14 pages, we asked the 40-year pro to show us 2020 in pictures. We also asked for her thoughts in words:
“The year started normal, covering high school and Illini sports. The Illini men’s basketball team was doing great, looking like they were going to get to the Big Dance finally. It was an exciting time to be a photographer. There was happiness on the court and it seemed to affect the mood of people in the area.
“Then the virus came. All of the sudden the roads look like they do on Sundays: Empty. People weren’t out-and-about in their usual way, instead huddled up at home. Many would not allow people in their front door. Stores and restaurants closed.
The virus put people on edge. Most tried to keep the required 6 feet away from each other, and looked down when they were walking by you. Gone were any signs of congeniality. Any form of organized sports disappeared in a poof. School events were gone. County fairs were gone. So many parts of my daily schedule disappeared.
“Things stayed that way for a couple months, until George Floyd was killed and the protests started, bringing people out of their houses.
“I started to find that, more than ever before, people were wary of having their photo in the newspaper. Where they used to refuse to give me their name maybe 2% of the time, now I would get shut down at least 50% of the time.
“It’s difficult to select a favorite photo from 2020. Looking back, the one of a little boy running through Lake of the Woods pretending to be a dinosaur (top left) struck me as the antithesis of everything I saw this year. He was so happy and carefree.
“But my favorite is a portrait I shot of homeowners Steve McQueen and Larry Williams reflected in a mirror in their home mimicking a piece of artwork on the wall (top right). They were all wearing masks, including the people in the painting. It was enjoyable to shoot something with humor and friendly, willing subjects.”