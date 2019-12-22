Everyone has heard Shakespeare’s comparison: “All the world’s a stage,/ And all the men and women merely players.” We are very much aware of the plays we are individually acting in — all those conflicts small and great with family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, health, luck, beliefs, achievement.
Plays necessitate audiences. At certain moments, we are aware of being just that and nothing more — as if watching a movie or reading a book that we cannot interact with or influence. I am sometimes moved enough by these to record them in written images and later think about how they’ve affected my outlook, memory and even values.
I wonder, did any one else observe and remember them? Wordsworth reflected on “a violet by a mossy stone/ half hidden from the eye,” but which does not go completely unseen. Upon awareness, I find myself categorizing, sometimes extracting a theme.
I hadn’t been to a laundromat for a long while, but then I needed a large commercial machine for a comforter. When I got there, surprise: Twice as many men as women — mostly Hispanic, some black, some white, all ages, with soaps and softeners. They were tending sloshing items in thumping washers and dryers. Flocks! That was it, yes, flocks tended by shepherds of cleanliness and contentment on sweet-smelling urban slopes. Culture shock? Indeed, and I liked it.
At Lookout Point above Yellowstone Canyon, three Japanese sisters (about 10, 8 and 4) dutifully beheld the falls pointed out by their handsome, camera-wielding dad and lithe, pretty mother. A blonde American teen bounced by with a leashed Golden Retriever. “Oh! Oh!” the little girls cried. “You can pet him,” the smiling teen offered. Dad swooped in with camera on dark bobbing heads and sweet hands cuddling the dog. What a background for international love of pets — the tumbling green foam of the Yellowstone.
Let’s call this one “There’s always something new in marriage.” I was in the ER waiting room while a neighbor received treatment. An elderly couple sat across from me. She scrutinized him with pride, leaned to straighten the collar slipped behind his sweater. She flicked white flakes from his shoulder, then whispered, “You’ve got sleepy seeds in the corners of your eyes, my dear.” His finger went to one eye, twisted, examined the rheumy grains. “Sleepy seeds?” He looked at her as if surprised. “I’ve never heard that expression. My mother always called this ‘sand in your eyes.’”
Two little guys in wheelchairs, about 10 years old, spotted each other across the pavilion at their brothers’ school potluck — immediately magnetized. Soon they were bumping wheelchairs as happily as any jousting knights, grins wide as the Illinois prairie. High-fives!
I walked along a quiet brick street in Urbana. A teen attempted parallel parking into a small space. Her dad watched, silent, from the sidewalk. She aligned, turned, eased back, pulled forward. No bump into curb, no bing on bumper. Her dad hailed her: “Hey, Neil Armstrong! Tranquility Base here. You’ve landed your module perfectly on the moon.”
Here’s one that shows an ugly side of reality I have been unable to forget. I was on a Chicago bus, paused at a light before going under the METRA tracks. A woman was reeling around a wasteland lot. She noticed the bus, ripped off her shoe, in a flash beating it on the bus door. “Sorry, lady, get sober!” the driver yelled. The light turned green. The bus moved. The woman stood staring, shoe in hand, shouting obscenities. Poverty is complex. I hope she has reshaped her life.
I associate her, by contrast, with a deli waitress, fiercely talking to a friend: “He’s gone. It’s hard. But the kids are with me. I’m going to make it!” The friend nodded, patted her hand.
Christmas Eve “emergency” trip to the convenience store: At the head of the long line was a hugely pregnant woman with a pigtailed daughter flipping a — What? A rainbow Slinky?! The toy of somersaulting wires. “Hmm. No price on this,” said the clerk. “I’ll have to go check.”
Mom turned to us in line. “Sorry to hold you all up! She saw it on the toy shelf and wanted it for Christmas.” The line smiled, murmured OK’s. The clerk returned. “Discontinued item. Fifty cents! Do you want the last packaged one or the one you’re holding?”
Pigtails took the one in her hand, tweaked it with delight into repeated tumbling arcs of color on the counter — a child’s gift to men of goodwill.
Rosemary Laughlin is a writer and retired English teacher from University High School, Urbana.