Angered over cash bonds set for those arrested in connection with the May 31 looting in Champaign, an Illinois House member has charged State’s Attorney Julia Rietz with providing “unjust leadership” that targets minority members of the community while going easy on white lawbreakers.
In a recent online article published by Injustice Watch, Urbana Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons expressed disappointment in Rietz, a fellow Democrat.
“If she’s going to throw the book at people for property damage, I would hope she also is prosecuting those who have consistently committed hate crimes, police violence and other egregious acts against people of color. She seems to eagerly go after our black and brown communities while practicing measured discernment and restraint with our white communities,” Ammons was quoted as saying in the Injustice Watch article.
Rietz, in turn, expressed disappointment that Ammons “characterized my work as she has,” stating she approaches each case based on its individual facts and that her decisions are not motivated by race.
“I don’t know what she’s talking about,” Rietz said. “She seems to be talking about something much bigger than the (May 31) cases.”
The Injustice Watch article focused solely on the bonds set by Circuit Judge Tom Difanis for those arraigned on a variety of charges, including burglary, criminal damage to property, mob action and assault of a police officer.
A well-known critic of the criminal justice system, Ammons supports eliminating bonds for individuals charged with criminal offenses. Injustice Watch quoted her as characterizing the bail system as racist.
“You are only ‘innocent until proven guilty’ if you can afford bail. If we zoom out a bit more and consider the historical context of it, we start to find the deeply racist roots in these policies,” she told Injustice Watch.
Although Ammons was expansive in her comments to Injustice Watch, she declined to discuss the criticism of Rietz with The News-Gazette.
She’s maintained a low local media profile since being implicated in a shoplifting incident earlier this year.
Rietz recused her office from the shoplifting controversy, forwarding it to the State Appellate Prosecutor’s office for review. It remains pending.
The setting of bonds for those charged with criminal offenses has long been part of pre-
trial procedure.
Courts set bonds to encourage individuals charged with a crime to return to court hearings in the case. The incentive to return comes in the potential forfeiture of the bond an individual pays to be released from jail.
It’s not unusual for defendants charged in criminal case to be released without being required to post a bond. Generally speaking, the more serious the alleged crime is, the higher the bond an individual will have to post to be released.
The law allows individuals to be released if they post 10 percent of the bond that is set.
For example, an individual whose bond is $10,000 will be released after posting $1,000.
Rietz represented the state’s attorney’s office during arraignments for those arrested in the rampant thefts and property destruction that occurred May 31.
She said her staff members rotate appearances in arraignment court and that she decided to take the duty June 1 because “I knew it was going to be a long and exhausting afternoon.”
Rietz said that, because of the level of criminality involved, she urged Difanis to set cash bonds for the defendants, but made no specific recommendations.
“The judge made the decision,” Rietz said.
The Injustice Watch article stated bonds set by Difanis averaged $25,000.
The gist of the article was that the bonds set by Difanis were excessive, given bonds set in other “property crimes” cases in Champaign County. All the individuals whose bonds were set by Difanis were released on bond, some of which were posted by family members and others by a local group.
Rietz said the bonds that were set ran the gamut from large to small. She noted that two of the largest bonds — $50,000 each — were set for white defendants, “not that I want to make a big deal out of it.”
The Injustice Watch story cited the bond set for Shantee Mason-Tanzie as particularly unfair because it has “disrupted her life in unfolding ways.”
Mason-Tanzie said she and two friends were arrested after they saw the Circle K at 1101 N. Prospect Ave., C, “had been broken into and went inside to check it out,” the article stated.
“But she didn’t steal anything,” the article states, quoting Mason-Tazie as saying she and two friends were taken into custody and charged “because I guess they wanted to make an example out of us.”
The police report tells a different story.
It said officers approached the Circle K about 9:30 p.m. May 31, saw the glass door had been smashed and saw “three people exit.”
They were later identified as Mason-Tanzie, 26-year-old Davonte Wright of Urbana and 32-year-old Terrance Watson of Kankakee.
Police said Wright was carrying a “locked display case of Juul vaping products” but “dropped it when police walked up.”
Police said Wright admitted “taking the (display case) from the store.”
In criticizing Rietz on the bond issue, Ammons is not only using her position as a legislator but the platform of the local Democratic Party.
Ammons recently was elected chairwoman by the precinct committeemen who make up the county party. An Ammons rival, Maryam Ar-Raheem, also claims she is the chairwoman, but Ar-Raheem has receded into the background as Ammons has moved to assert her new authority as party boss.