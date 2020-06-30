The intra-party feud over control of the Champaign County Democratic Party has reached its high-water mark — at least so far — now that the two rival factions each have slated their own candidates to run for county treasurer.
So far, however, it appears that the candidate backed by state Rep. Carol Ammons holds the upper hand in Ammons’ power struggle with Maryam Ar-Raheem, the other self-proclaimed party chairwoman.
That’s because Ammons presented county officials with a letter from Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also serves as the party’s state chairman, congratulating Ammons on her election as party boss. The letter was dated June 23, two days before the filing of the Ammons-backed candidate.
“We advised (the county clerk’s office) that he should accept the candidate slated by the party,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “If anybody wants to challenge that, they need to challenge that in court.”
The party faction headed by state Rep. Ammons last week rejected the incumbent treasurer appointee, Marisol Hughes, and slated Democrat Cassandra Johnson to run for the post in the November election.
That was followed by the party faction headed by Ar-Raheem — Ammons’ rival for the position of party chairwoman — slating Hughes as its Democratic treasurer candidate.
The position is up for election in November because former treasurer Laurel Prussing, who was elected to a four-year term in 2018, was overwhelmed by the duties of the office. She resigned at the end of January 2020, leaving the office in highly publicized shambles.
Because of the timing of Prussing’s resignation, state law requires voters to fill the two-year balance of Prussing’s term by election in November.
The office will be up for election to a four-year term again in 2022.
Champaign County Republicans have yet to choose their candidate. They have until Aug. 26 to make their choice, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Circumstances of the dual Democratic slating, however, remain uncertain because, even though the county clerk’s office Monday rejected Hughes’ filing papers, litigation remains a viable option.
County Clerk Aaron Ammons is married to Rep. Ammons. In that respect, his office’s decision to reject the filing papers of a candidate opposed by his wife has appearance problems. But his office defended its decision as above-board, and Rietz’s legal blessing closes the matter for the time being.
“The nomination for vacancy was already filled by the recognized chair of the Democratic party, chairwoman Ammons. Chairwoman Ammons submitted the paperwork on Thursday (6/25) at 8 a.m. to nominate Cassandra ‘CJ’ Johnson as the Democratic Treasurer in the November 2020 general election,” said Deputy Clerk Angie Patton, a former campaign aide to both Aaron and Carol Ammons.
Although Patton characterized Ammons as the “recognized chairman” of the county Democratic Party, that description is in dispute.
Ammons’ supporters claim they ousted Ar-Raheem from the chairwoman’s post on April 15, electing Ammons to take her place.
But Ar-Raheem supporters contend the April 15 gathering was illegal because it was not called, as they say rules require, by Ar-Raheem in her role as chairwoman.
Ar-Raheem supporters say she called the legitimate meeting for April 22 to elect a party boss and Ar-Raheem was re-elected by her supporters on the county party committee, which is made up of precinct committeemen.
But that election, too, is disputed because Ar-Raheem refused to allow Ammons’ supporters who voted for her on April 15 to participate in the April 22 vote.
Just as a matter of numbers, it appears that Ammons has the support of a substantial majority of precinct committee members.
The battle has quieted considerably since the initial fireworks, with Ammons taking control of the party and Ar-Raheem maintaining a low public profile.
Neither candidate has discussed the matter in public.
Ar-Raheem, for reasons of her own, has been remarkably silent, refusing comment of any kind. At the same time, Ammons has been avoiding interactions with the media since she was implicated in a shoplifting incident earlier this year.
The alleged shoplifting is under investigation by the state appellate prosecutor’s office because State’s Attorney Rietz has a conflict of interest due to her representation of county clerk Ammons’ office.
Johnson, a retiree from the U.S. Army, moved to Champaign County last year and is a graduate student at the University of Illinois. The aunt of Democratic county board member Mike Ingram, Johnson said she gained financial management experience while in the military.
Johnson was the overwhelming choice as the treasurer candidate by Democrats.
Traci Quigg Thomas, a grant manager at the University of Illinois with a background as an accountant, challenged Johnson for the party nod, but was overwhelmingly defeated.
Meanwhile, Hughes’ name was not submitted for consideration.
Her impending defenestration from the treasurer’s office has been a matter of speculation ever since she was appointed to fill the vacant treasurer’s post by county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales, who was targeted for defeat in the March Democratic primary by Ammons and her political associates. They also went after three other Democratic incumbent county board members and won all four races.
Progressive Democrats affiliated with Ammons are expected to give the new county board a substantial progressive majority when it takes office in December.
