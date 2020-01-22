Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.