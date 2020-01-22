I sympathize with Stone Creek residents and club members who made lifestyle choices around the existence of a golf course in that location, especially those who recently purchased homes there.
Perhaps it might help to consider the fantastic opportunities now before them.
Residents and exercise enthusiasts would do well to visit the nearby Barnhart Nature Preserve on Old Church and Philo roads, a beautifully restored prairie borne out of 1980s-era incentives to decommission farm acreage.
Whereas industrial agriculture and landscaping allows nothing to live besides the prioritized crop, prairies absolutely teem with the life of thousands of species; singing, buzzing and flapping their beautiful wings. Prairie mitigates flooding, enriches our invaluable soil through carbon drawdown, provides crucial habitat to species facing extinction and vastly restores the health and spirit of anyone lucky enough to walk its paths.
Restaurant patrons may return in droves to one that serves fresh organic food grown right on the premises.
Why not reach out for advice from organizations like the Hendrick House, Sola Gratia Farm, Faith in Place, Prairie Rivers Network, UIUC’s Dept. of Agroforestry, the Institute of Sustainability, the Pollinatarium, Prosperity Gardens, Lodgic, the I Hotel, Riggs and so on?
The largest restaurant in Champaign County is the Unit 4 school district; local public schools and hospitals could benefit greatly from a partnership with farmers found through the Land Connection. The possibilities are endless and could greatly improve your quality of life, increase property values and provide an enormous benefit to your community.KIM CURTIS
Champaign