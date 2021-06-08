Being Black in America, 1 year later: Dionne Clifton
In her words, an African American with local ties weighs in on what's changed — and what hasn't — one year after George Floyd's killing.
Since May 25, the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's killing at the hands of a since-convicted Minneapolis police officer, and continuing on Tuesdays throughout June, Editor Jeff D'Alessio is checking back in with contributors to 2020's award-winning News-Gazette 'Being Black in America' series and ask:
Has enough changed in the past 365 days to make you more optimistic that the country is heading down the right path in improving conditions for African Americans?
Up today: Dionne Clifton, an Urbana High graduate, designated managing broker/owner of LIVE Real Estate Group and a lecturer in the UI’s Department of Advertising.
'Maybe we have started a long conversation that can one day ultimately result in powerful and meaningful changes'
By DIONNE CLIFTON
Change is such a difficult thing to measure. So when we ask ‘Have things changed for Black America since the murder of George Floyd?’ we should be more specific.
If we are asking if positive changes have been made in the hearts of Americans around the issues facing Black America, this is a question we all have to ask ourselves individually. Peer into our own hearts and minds and ask: Have I changed?
In 365 days, have my feelings, beliefs, thought processes, my ideology on Black lives in America changed? Has that significantly changed how I treat the people around me, interact in the world, how I choose to be perceived or experienced?
I think the answer is probably a resounding no. One of the most awful things about racism is it is systemic and deep-rooted, it is weaved into the very core of our society and its people.
Nonetheless, I will say this: Maybe we have started a long conversation that can one day ultimately result in powerful and meaningful changes. Maybe we are walking down a slow road that eventually ends in better conditions for Black lives and race relations in our country.
But I know changes and progress are usually subtle, painful and slow. I don’t know if this feels any differently from other times in history that marked significant change; however, I do believe we are definitely experiencing something that is subtle, painful and slow.