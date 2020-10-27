Being Black in America: Shanae Dowell
In her words, an African American community resident shares a first-person story about what it looks, feels and sounds like to be black in America.
Continuing a conversation we’ve hosted since June, The News-Gazette asked African American community members to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
Featured today: SHANAE DOWELL, co-pastor at Danville’s 21st Century Christian Worship Church.
‘It must be clear to others now what is happening in this country’
By SHANAE DOWELL
Being Black in America over these last few years has changed my perspective on life in so many ways, it is frightening.
I’m a mother of three adult children, with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. My husband and I have been married 47 years. We never thought we’d constantly be reminding our family to be very careful while driving, and now — wherever you are — be very careful, please.
After the murder of George Floyd, my heart ached for his family to be subjected to that video over and over again in their minds. Even after his death, there were more senseless murders.
We have never had to worry about a time to celebrate our anniversary, but this year, we did, on Sept. 15, we ate at 3 p.m. instead of in the evening. Yes, COVID-19 is a great issue as well.
As people of God, we believe wisdom is the principle thing, so we exercised wisdom and ate early to avoid any issues for us.
Our son, the youngest, was a police officer in the U.S. Air Force for over 14 years. My husband is an ex-police officer and veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is very structured and believes in doing the right thing at all times. He currently serves on the Danville Police and Fire Board. We support our community in any way we can. We have pastored here for over 44 years.
It must be clear to others now what is happening in this country — systemic racism is everywhere.
Here is an example: I am in line at Walgreens — the third person standing on the blue footprints, mask and gloves on, socially distancing myself. The older lady at the register had completed her purchase when in walks an older Caucasian man.
He looked at me, looked where I was standing and decided he would cut in front of me. The younger Caucasian guy in front of me told him: “Sir, the line is two behind that lady right there.”
He looked at me again, and the gentleman told him once again, “I’m telling you to go to the back of the line, not in front of her.”
He mumbled some words and took his place behind me. I thanked the gentleman, who shook his head in anger and told me I was welcome. Keep in mind that my husband was outside.
The point: Why did he think that was the right thing to do? Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God (Matthew 5:9).
When I think of how many people are dead from this virus, I just want to cry and say: Why?
Statistics say that the 65-and-older population in the United States would have been around 51 million in 2017, and 95 million in 2060. As we can see, the older Blacks in larger populated areas have died and were placed in body bags because of their pre-existing health issues.
According to a report by Robert A. Hummer and Illiya Gutin, our people of color were supposed to make up a great number of that increased population, but with COVID-19 killing them off because of race/ethnic health disparities, they may never reach the number that statistics said they would be counted in.
Now, the president wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, so some of our seniors and other people with pre-existing conditions could possibly end up becoming statistics of COVID-19.
This is what being Black in America means to me right now: In one of the darkest times in our history, it is frightening for our children and grandchildren, as well, who we have to teach, and reteach, about safety at all times. We are watching our country go backward instead of forward day by day.
We all must remember what the great leaders of this country — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a drum major for justice; Rep. John Lewis, who was never afraid of getting into good trouble, and the Rev. C.T. Vivian, who worked alongside Dr. King — have stood for in the past: peace, love and equality for all, even when it meant sacrificing their lives for the future of our country.
Wake up, America. Don’t be lulled to sleep, yet awake.
