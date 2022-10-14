It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week.
Of all the lame excusesThose who follow the news can’t avoid stories about the highly controversial and sloppily written SAFE-T Act that, among other things, abolishes the cash bail system for accused criminals on Jan. 1.
Some might wonder why the bill was so poorly written that its critics charge it poses a serious threat to public safety.
Chicago state Rep. LaShawn Ford offered a mind-boggling explanation that suggested it’s the fault of the police and prosecutors who oppose the bill.
“If we didn’t pass something, we wouldn’t have gotten anything from law enforcement. We wouldn’t have gotten a serious conversation,” he said of the law’s cash bond abolition.
The facts are that Ford and super-majority Democrats didn’t need to negotiate a mutually acceptable bill with law enforcement because they had all the votes they needed to pass the bill they wanted. And that’s what they did.
The 700-plus page bill was introduced during a January 2021 post-election veto session and passed without serious review or debate by rank-and-file legislators.
There were no legislative hearings held on the bill by members of the Senate and the House. Proponents of SAFE-T used their numerical majority to pass it at warp speed, a clear demonstration that they didn’t want or need law enforcement’s blessing to pass anything.
Now they’re stuck with pass-first, think-later bill that has become a major election-year issue. So it’s finger-pointing time.
It’s clear that, in their search for a scapegoat, pro-SAFE-T legislators didn’t use any better judgment than they did when writing the new law.
Big payday
Eyebrows were raised locally when the Champaign Public Library paid $30,000 for a well-attended lecture given by prominent historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin.
It’s eyebrow-raising time again, given the news that the University of Illinois paid $35,000 to “anti-racist” advocate Ibram X. Kendi for a 60-minute question-and-answer session on Oct. 6.
Kendi, whose real name is Ibram Henry Rogers, was the “keynote speaker” at Chancellor Robert Jones “Call to Action to Address Racism & Social Injustice Research Symposium.”
In his book “How to be an Anti-Racist,” Kendi wrote that the “only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”
He, presumably, means current and future discrimination enforced by the enlightened against the unenlightened.
In addition to his Q&A fee, Kendi’s contract called for up to $10,000 in payments to cover travel and expenses. Although a keynote speaker usually gives a prepared address, Kendi’s contract specified that he would “not be giving opening remarks” and that “the moderator should begin asking questions at the top of the event.”
Kendi, 40, is a member of the Boston University faculty.
For what it’s worth
Given the Democrats’ dominance of Illinois, a new poll released by the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ public radio shouldn’t be a surprise.
It shows the Democrats’ statewide down-ballot candidates with large leads over their Republican opponents.
Republicans had hoped their candidates for secretary of state and treasurer might be competitive with their Democratic opponents. But the poll numbers show different.
Former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, who is running for secretary of state, leads Republican Bloomington state Rep. Dan Brady by a 43 percent to 32 percent margin.
That position is open because of the retirement of longtime Secretary of State Jesse White.
Democratic incumbent Treasurer Mike Frerichs leads Republican state Rep. Tom Demmer 43-35 in the treasurer race.
For attorney general, incumbent Democratic Kwame Raoul leads Republican Tom DeVore 44 to 35.
Finally, incumbent comptroller Susana Mendoza leads 46-32 over Republican Shannon Teresi in the comptroller’s race.
The news organizations said the survey was conducted by Public Policy Polling. Interviews of 770 likely voters were conducted Monday and Tuesday. The poll has a plus or minus margin of 3.5 percent.
In a twist on polling practices, half the interviews were conducted by telephone and the other half by text message.
Blast from the past
The addiction woes of former Ohio State University star quarterback Art Schlicter — remember him? — continue.
In a new chapter of his sad and pathetic life, Schlicter recently was charged with felony possession of cocaine in Hilliard, Ohio. But the facts surrounding his recent arrest are even worse.
Schlicter was found unresponsive in his hotel room, apparently the result of a cocaine overdose. News reports indicate that he was resuscitated with the assistance of Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat overdoses.
Decades ago, Schlicter was among the most touted college football recruits in college football history, ultimately choosing Ohio State from many offers.
Drafted No. 1 by the Indianapolis Colts in 1982, Schlicter’s NFL career crashed and burned due to a gambling addiction that led him to engage in a series of financial crimes that resulted in multiple stints in prison.
Now 62, Schlicter was released from his latest prison sentence — 9 years in a federal penitentiary — in June 2021. On top of his well publicized gambling addiction, he’s been described as suffering from Parkinson’s disease and a dementia-like condition doctors attribute to football-related concussions.
Indigenously speaking
Last Monday was Columbus Day, which officially celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.
But Columbus no longer meets the modern-day standards of political correctness. So he’s been shunted aside by many people, including Gov. Pritzker.
So his wokeness took an election-year opportunity to tweet the following.
“On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we recognize and honor the history, culture, and traditions of Indigenous communities in Illinois among us and before us. I’m celebrating their strength and resilience today and recommitting to a brighter future for us all.”