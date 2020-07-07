A low-key start in a fight over raising state income taxes won’t be low-key for long.
The political fireworks Tuesday were small potatoes compared to the impending conflagration.
But proponents and opponents of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed progressive income tax hike constitutional amendment previewed their arguments leading up to the November election.
Representatives of a coalition of organizations — the Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau, National Federation of Independent Businesses — urged voters to reject Pritzker’s plan to repeal the Illinois Constitution’s flat-tax mandate and replace it with one that would allow him and legislators to establish multiple rates on rising levels of income.
“What this new progressive tax will do is take us down the same route that these proposals have gone in other states. To cover all of Springfield’s spending and debt, the tax brackets will have to be changed to raise taxes on the middle class,” said Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr.
In response, Vote Yes for Fairness Chairman Quentin Fulks denounced members of the opposition as a group of frauds and apologists for “millionaires and billionaires.”
“(The) press conference was a height of hypocrisy, put on by a group masquerading as a grassroots organization whose sole purpose is to protect the millionaires and billionaires who have benefited from Illinois’ unfair tax system for far too long,” he said.
Each group hit the other’s weak spot.
Progressive income taxes in other states do hit low- and middle-income earners — really hard in some cases.
At the same time, nothing sells in politics more than the idea of raising taxes on other people, particularly “millionaires and billionaires.”
Pritzker contends his proposal will raise taxes on 3 percent of taxpayers — those earning $250,000 and up. At the same time, he’s promising 97 percent of taxpayers either no increase or a tax cut — a very small, almost imperceptible tax cut, but a tax cut nonetheless.
So get ready — it’s taxes-are-already-too-high versus millionaires and billionaires.
Gov. Pritzker already has donated $56 million-plus to the Vote Yes for Fairness Campaign to carpet-bomb the state with radio and television advertising. No political organization can match the multibillionaire governor’s bulging wallet, but it’s reasonable to expect the anti-Pritzker tax side will have enough money to make its point.
Expect both sides to make their simple points ad nauseam.