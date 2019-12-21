It’s no secret that vibrant free speech is not exactly embraced on this nation’s college campuses.
Overly sensitive students who can’t bear to hear opinions they do not share have joined forces with cowardly and “woke” administrators to put restrictions on other people’s speech, some of them unlawful.
That’s one reason why the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education conducts an annual review of the campus-speech policies at 471 colleges and universities. The survey revealed that just 52 of the schools embraced policies that gave the “green light” to free speech.
Illinois schools scored particularly poorly. Two of the UI’s three campuses — Springfield and Chicago — got the worst possible ranking. The local UI campus wasn’t as bad, although it hardly distinguished itself.
Campus-speech issues, however, are relatively small potatoes, owing to the traditional sandbox politics of the academy.
Large-scale threats to free speech come in other venues, like the courts.
That’s why a recent decision by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has raised widespread concerns about its potential consequences. Those who came out on the short end have cited the free-speech issue as the major reason for the U.S. Supreme Court to review and reverse the decision.
The high court is asked to review hundreds of cases each year, and it accepts relatively few. But there was a major event this week in the case, one that raised its profile and increased the chances the high court will hear it.
One of the three judges who joined in the original decision in DeRay McKesson vs. Doe changed his mind. After reconsidering the matter, appeals court Justice Don Willett issued a new opinion Monday in which he stated that “I originally agreed with denying McKesson’s First Amendment defense” but acknowledged “I have had a judicial change of heart.”
“Consistency is a cardinal virtue, but not the only virtue. In my judgment, earnest rethinking should underscore, not undermine, faith in the judicial process,” he wrote.
What is this case that sparked Willett’s reconsideration about?
Defendant McKesson was the leader of a public protest in 2016. Doe, obviously not the plaintiff’s real name, was a police officer assigned to a law-enforcement contingent responsible for keeping order at the protest.
During the protest, McKesson encouraged protesters to block a public highway, a criminal act. During the ensuing melee, Doe was struck in the head by an object thrown by an unknown person.
Doe filed suit against McKesson, arguing that because McKesson was the leader of the protest, he was responsible for the injuries Doe sustained.
What does that have to do with free speech? Well, how many people would lead or engage in public protests — a clear expression of speech — if they faced the possibility of being held liable for violent acts committed by an unknown third party?
The opinion is “a dagger pointed at the heart of the treasured American right to protest against government action. If protest organizers can be sued, and possibly ruined, by lawsuits if anyone at their protest (even, say, an undercover police officer) turns violent, no ordinary citizen would dare organize protests,” writes law Professor Garrett Epps.
The professor argued that the appellate court’s decision is contrary to a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court precedent in NAACP vs. Claiborn Hardware. In that case, which involved a business boycott, the late Justice John Paul Stevens wrote for a unanimous court that “the petitioners were not liable in damages for the consequences of their nonviolent, protected activity.”
While Willett reversed himself, the decision by the three-member appellate panel stands (now 2-1 instead of 3-0), and the civil case will proceed absent intervention by the high court. The Roberts court has been especially sensitive to speech issues, so it would seem that, given the potential for mischief created by the 5th Circuit decision, prospects for review are strong.
Willett, in his reconsideration, explained why.
“The Constitution does not insulate violence, but it does insulate citizens from responsibility for others’ violence,” he wrote.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.