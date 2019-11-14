The Nov. 6 editorial cartoon tries to equate President Trump’s quid pro quo statement with that of former Vice President Joe Biden.
The truth of the matter is confirmed in recent testimony from Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker:
From an article at Salon.com ...
Volker tore down the right-wing conspiracy that Biden had encouraged Ukraine to fire former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin out of some nefarious self-interest: Biden, Volker said, “was executing U.S. policy at the time and what was widely understood internationally to be the right policy.”
Misrepresenting the facts in this case does not serve your readership.
MARK SANDROCK
Champaign