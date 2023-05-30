Roger Clark is keeping his bat, ball and glove handy for at least one more summer.
The 85-year-old retired University of Illinois English professor and administrator is playing another season of slow-pitch softball with the Chicago Geezers.
“We’ve played together for a long time,” Clark said,
Clark also is a member of two other teams, both in the Champaign league.
On Lazer’s Edge team, a 55-and-over team, he is the senioriest player in the league, edging Harold Lewis by a month. Clark also plays for Owens Funeral Home on a 68-and-over team. He has been with Owens about 30 years.
No matter what league, Clark is an outfielder, sometimes the designated hitter. “I would not call myself nimble,” Clark said.
He stays in playing shape with the help of Matt Rossbach at Champaign’s mLab Fitness.
You get the sense Clark isn’t overly impressed with his ability to play as an octogenerian. The sport is simply a part of his everyday life.
The Geezers might be winding down. They will play two Softball Players Association tournaments in the summer, in Akron, Ohio, and Columbus.
It’s a fun bunch. A handful of players have been with the team for 15 years-plus.
“It’s a social occasion,” Clark said. “Our wives go with us to the tournaments. We have a good time together, even if we play lousy softball.”
Clark’s wife, Gaye Wong, is a regular at the out-of-town games.
Show Me State native
Clark’s interest in softball goes back to his youth. While still in grade school in Missouri, Clark played on a men’s church league team.
He has been on the field ever since, which makes him a softball player for eight decades ... and counting.
Clark went to high school in Columbia, Mo. Basketball was the only sport available, and he lettered three years.
Clark earned bachelor and master’s degrees from the University of Missouri and his PhD from the University of Colorado.
Besides working on the faculty at Illinois, Clark was associate dean in the graduate college, acting director of the library school and associate director of the University Press.
“I just kept staying one step ahead of the law,” Clark said with a laugh.
During his last 15 years in academia, from 1985 to 2000, Clark was the director of the Big Ten academic consortium. He moved the headquarters from Evanston to Champaign-Urbana.
“It was a great job,” Clark said. “It was separate from the Big Ten, but associated with the Big Ten. The Big Ten reports to the presidents. I reported to the provosts.
“My relations with (then-commissioner) Jim Delany were very good. We did not deal with the same matters at all. We managed cooperation. He managed competition.”
Softball was a fun and easy way to relieve some of the stress of work.
“What I really like about it was I could go out to the ball field, and the manager could tell me where to go and what to do, and I didn’t have to tell anybody where to go and what to do, which is what I had to do all days when I was in administrative positions,” Clark said. “That was very relaxing.”
You won’t see Clark in the crowd at local softball games. He is a more of a doer than a watcher.
“I just enjoy playing it,” he said. “I think you’ll find many slow-pitch softball players are the same way.”
Through the bulk of his softball career, Clark has been a singles and doubles hitter. When he joined travel teams at age 75 and 80, he became one of the more powerful hitters on his squads.
“That’s not because I hit it a long way, just farther than the outfielders were playing,” Clark said.
Roaming the outfield all these years has taken a toll on Clark’s body.
“I cannot count the surgeries,” Clark said. “Shoulder and knees.”
Tough on him physically, but ...
“It’s good for my mental health,” Clark said.
Away from the diamond
Clark is active off the field. He has a small farm 5 miles from White Heath in Piatt County. He works out.
Never a golfer, Clark used to play squash regularly, but his back barked at him.
“Now, softball is the only sport I play,” Clark said. “That and poker. I win more than I lose.”
The Mizzou grad has turned into an Illinois men’s basketball fan during his time in C-U.
He didn’t have much choice when it came to picking a major league baseball team to root for: the St. Louis Cardinals.
“I was born into that,” he said. “My father (Frank) in 1926 was living in the YMCA across from Sportsman’s Park and used to sit up on the roof and watch the games and all the players. The visiting teams stayed at the Y, and he got to meet a lot of players.”
His classic Cardinal favorite is Stan Musial. On the current team, he is interested in the trajectory for phenom Jordan Walker.
“That outfield is so crowded,” he said.