Asmussen | Book it: Illini legend Gardner's love of libraries led to second career
These days, when he takes the Atlanta commuter train to the office, Moe Gardner stops at the Peachtree MARTA station.
It says “next stop, College Football Hall of Fame and the Atlanta Fulton Public Library,” which is where he works.
“I love the juxtaposition that I’m associated with both of those things,” the former University of Illinois football star said.
“When I get off the train, you go right to the Hall of Fame, I go left to work” at the Auburn Avenue Research Library.
Gardner is the latest Illini to enter the College Hall, following greats Red Grange, Dick Butkus, David Williams, Dana Howard and others.
“I immediately think back to the history of this university and the long legacy, particularly being an African American player here and thinking about Buddy Young and thinking about J.C. Caroline and what they represented, particularly to the Black community, in terms of their careers and their impact socially on this campus,” he said. “To be put into those ranks is humbling.”
Gardner has visited the College Football Hall of Fame before. But now he will have his own spot there.
“That’s a surreal thing,” Gardner said. “It’s hard to get your mind around that.”
His actual induction isn’t until Dec. 6 in Las Vegas. But all the inductees spend time in their college towns, doing media interviews and visiting with the current team. Gardner’s turn came during the just-completed Dads Day weekend.
He returned to Champaign-Urbana for the first time since 2008, when Gardner came back for the rededication of Memorial Stadium.
For five years in the late 1980s and early ’90s, Gardner was a terror on the field and a scholarly, kindhearted soul off it.
During his Illinois playing days, Gardner and high-school-sweetheart-turned wife Roberta had the first of their four children. Now, they are grandparents.
Football was the focus during Gardner’s time on campus, but not everything. His primary goal when he came to Illinois from Indianapolis was to earn a college degree.
Mission accomplished.
Gardner, now 54, was and is more than an athlete.
“There’s a duality that always existed,” Gardner said. “I think it exists for all these kids. They say ‘student-athlete,’ and it really is a true thing. Hopefully, every kid that comes to this program walks away with a degree. That’s the one thing that I can say, in my life financially, socially, mentally, having that University of Illinois degree means just as much as the stuff I put onto the field.”
The school part was always important to him.
“When I came out, I wasn’t a kid that was looking to get drafted very high,” Gardner said. “I had a daughter to take care of, who had needs.”
He kept playing football after college, spending six years with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. There, he found a new home and his post-football passion.
Gardner went to graduate school at Clark Atlanta University, where he studied library science. That led ultimately to his current job at Atlanta’s Auburn Avenue Research Library.
As part of his job, Gardner helps doctoral candidates and researchers with their work.
The things he learned as a player carry over to his current profession.
“What helps you is the skillset you built playing football,” Gardner said. “The way that I learned about football and the way that I was coached, it was almost like an information science thing where you took film and coaches broke it down: ‘These are all the I-back plays.’ That’s indexing. That’s quantified in terms of being able to look at it individually. That’s just information science. That translated well.”
Football is no longer a regular part of Gardner’s life, like it was all those years in high school, college and the pros.
He is a football fan, watching on weekends.
“I get back to Falcons games every once in awhile,” Gardner said.
He keeps tabs on the Illini, too. The team is 7-2 and in the middle of a resurgent season.
Perfect fit
Gardner had other college options besides Illinois. Michigan was interested. So was Ohio State.
“The thing that attracted me here, I really felt like I was going to be part of something that was building,” he said.
As good as he was as a football player — and Gardner ranks among the best defenders in Illinois history — he was just as comfortable away from the field.
As a kid growing up in Indianapolis, Gardner became a frequent visitor to the local library,
“My mother always took me to libraries,” Gardner said. “Libraries were a sacred space to us that kept you out of trouble. There was a space where you could engage in an activity that expanded your mind.”
The habit continued at Illinois, where he spent time at the undergraduate library, which is famously underground.
“Sometimes, the library was that one space where everything kind of got put in perspective,” Gardner said. “I used to love the library here.”
In his corner
Gardner signed with Mike White at Illinois and played for him during his redshirt freshman season. But White was out after 1987, replaced by John Mackovic.
The former Kansas City Chiefs head coach brought with him Lou Tepper as his defensive coordinator.
Fair to say, given Gardner’s career accomplishments, that the switch to Tepper worked out well.
Gardner bought in to the new coaching staff immediately.
“He was like a sponge,” Tepper said.
During their first winter together, Tepper didn’t realize how good Gardner could become. But in the first spring, the coach saw the potential.
Gardner was an undersized nose tackle for Tepper.
“Very instinctive and quick,” Tepper said.
Gardner’s positive qualities — strong student, great work ethic, etc. — were enhanced by his humility.
“That’s hard when you get as much acclaim as he did,” Tepper said.
Gardner was a thinker on the field.
“I think I had to be,”he said. “I was the kind of player that just didn’t have the skillset that I could just dominate physically. I was undersized and I made up for that by being not very fast.
“A lot of what I was able to do was built out of being able to understand the game.”
Gardner was able to make plays behind the line despite facing constant double teams. His sacks and TFLs defy logic and speak to how gifted he was as a player.
Obviously, Tepper is thrilled Gardner is going into the College Hall.
“He is so deserving,” Tepper said. “He should have been in sooner.”
He is the second one of Tepper’s Illinois players to go into the Hall, following linebacker Howard. Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy will also get in too.
Reach Bob Asmussen at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.