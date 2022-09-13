Asmussen | Camp experience was music to Cabutti's ears
Will Frome hadn’t seen Lee Cabutti in more than 50 years.
Yet, when the current Dallas resident got word of the Champaign Central coaching legend’s death on Thursday, Frome felt compelled to contact The News-Gazette to tell a story that isn’t widely known.
From 1967 to ’69, Frome attended the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Mich. Frome was part of the theater arts program during the two-month summer sessions.
And who was the director of the boys’ camp?
Coach Cabutti. For 40 years.
The National Music Camp brought together 350 high school students from across the country and the world. Cabutti ran a staff of 30.
Now known as the Interlochen Arts Camp, it focuses on music, theater, dance, film, creative writing and visual arts.
“He just loved going up there,” Coach’s son, Mark Cabutti, said.
The campers loved the camp, too.
“It was the only time a bassoonist could hang out with other bassoonists without being mocked,” Frome said.
Frome has fond memories of Cabutti.
Each day at 7 a.m., Coach would summon the campers to the tennis courts. With the boys wearing their pajamas and flip flops, Cabutti would lead them doing jumping jacks, stretching and other calisthenics.
“This was the ’60s,” Frome said. “We were artists and noncomformists. For all of us boys in the performing arts, P.E. was the thing we dreaded the most in high school. The man who kept us all in line was one of the best P.E. instructors and high school coaches from the state of Illinois.
“Lee Cabutti was the perfect choice to keep order and discipline over these hundreds of crazy, adolescent boys.”
The day didn’t end with the jumping jacks. The campers returned to their 20-person cabins for a string of chores each day. A few would sweep the floor. Others would clean the sinks or tidy up the area.
But it was the daily exercises, often in the chilly Michigan weather, that sticks with Frome all these years later.
“The morning jumping jacks never left me. It got us ready for the day and instilled us with some sense of discipline and some sense of routine,” Frome said.
Marking the moment
The campers played sports under Cabutti’s direction.
“He also felt like they should compete,” Mark Cabutti said. “He started a program up there, and they devised athletics games they could play twice a week. They called it ‘Forced Fun,’ but they actually loved it. He has a field named for him up at Interlochen called Coach Cabutti Field.”
A commemorative plaque at the field remembers Cabutti as:
“A leader whose vision, initiative, and dedication led to the creation and maintenance of this recreational space.
“A teacher who encouraged perseverance, discipline, and spirited competition in the pursuit of excellence.
“A friend who inspired loyalty through his charisma, fairness, consistency and humor.”
The training, practices and performances in the arts at the camp were across the highway, away from the dormitories.
Cabutti’s background as a high school coach and teacher proved invaluable at the camp.
“He’s been coaching high school boys, so he knows what idiots we are,” Frome said. “He wouldn’t put up with a lot of guff or back-talk.”
Frome never got on the wrong side of Cabutti, but others did. The coach would make them stand on the tennis courts for long stretches, while the rest of the campers were dismissed.
Frome, now 70, was there to rehearse his lines and practice his craft. He attended with his sister, Michelle.
Frome didn’t go into the performing arts as a profession. He is in the technology field. But others did continue in music, dance and theater.
One of the campers with Frome was Tom Hulce. You know him as “Mozart” in “Amadeus” and “Lawrence Kroger” in “Animal House.”
‘Quite extraordinary’
Steve Pieters was at Interlochen in 1968 and ’69. Like contemporary Frome, he has positive memories of the man from Champaign.
“Coach Cabutti was an unforgettable character from my years at Interlochen,” Pieters said.
Pieters stays in contact with friends from the camp. They exchanged stories this week about Coach.
They all remember the morning routine.
“He was clearly a professional-level coach and athlete,” Pieters said. “I was kind of intimidated by him at first. But I realized soon that he was quite extraordinary in his kindness toward us.”
As Frome shared, athletics were not a high priority for the campers. They were there for the arts.
“Most of us were very sensitive souls, artistic young boys yearning to play music and act in dramas and sing and all the rest,” Pieters said. “He was very kind. He was very understanding.”
Pieters, 70, is a retired minister living in Los Angeles. He is a longtime AIDS activist who was diagnosed with the disease in the 1980s.
Pieters was featured in the recent movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” based on his famous 1985 interview with evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.
Elton John is doing a musical based on Tammy Fave Bakker that debuts soon. Pieters is involved with that project.
His give-and-take with Cabutti remains impactful so many years later.
“He was a great indication to me as a sensitive young gay soul that a straight man, an athlete like him, could be kind to me,” Pieters said. “My usual experience with straight boys, let alone straight men, were they kind of looked down their nose at me as a young sissy boy. My father was an athletic coach. I learned my shame about being gay from him. It took me many years to undo that. I loved my father, but he was this prototypical wrestling coach.
“Nobody was out at the time. We didn’t know we could be out and be proud.”
Pieters appreciated Coach being part of the camp.
“He could have no doubt gotten much better pay and more prestigious summer jobs doing sports camps,” Pieters said. “For decades, he gave himself quite selflessly to those of us who were pursuing the arts.
“I can’t imagine that Interlochen paid him a princely salary.”
