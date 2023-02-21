Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Fans sitting near the Orange Krush at Monday night’s Illinois men’s basketball game likely saw the famous cheering section waving a special edition of the Daily Illini.
The headline was to the point. In bright orange letters, it read: “Whack-a-Gopher,” with an orange hammer about to smack an image of Minnesota mascot Goldy.
Subtle? Not so much.
The Daily Illini special editions are passed out to the Orange Krush before each home game at State Farm Center. It’s a recent tradition that started in the mid-2010s, said Illini Media Company Executive Director Jordan Dziura. Illini Media is in charge of the student newspaper, radio station WPGU and the Illio yearbook.
Dziura, who has been in his current position for one-and-a-half years, has history with the DI that goes back to the late 1980s and early ‘90s. While attending the University of Illinois, he was a writer, editor and managing editor at the DI. The company had just moved to its Green Street location. The DI was not printing game posters when he was a student.
Dziura checked on the origin of the arrangement with Melissa Pasco, who has been at the DI for more than two decades. She filled him in.
In the 2010s, the UI Department of Intercollegiate Athletics approached the DI about printing up a poster that could be used as part of the pregame routine.
“We immediately said yes and started doing it,” Dziura said.
Each square page offers a take on that day’s game, usually with a tongue-firmly-in-cheek reference to the opponent.
“The point is to get some good-natured ribbing in,” Dziura said.
While the opponents are being introduced, The Daily Illini specials serve as a prop for the Orange Krush. When the home team starters are announced, the papers are tossed in the air as part of the celebration.
Other headlines this year include: “300 Spartans? Not enough” for the Michigan State game, “Rutgers? Fughed-daboudit!” and “We have better corn” for the matchup against Nebraska.
Whenever possible, the headlines will mention prominent people associated with the school. For a game in mid-November, the headline read: “Monmouth’s Alumni Situation,” a shot at Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, one of the stars of MTV’s “Jersey Shore.” Too bad Illinois doesn’t play New Jersey’s Brookdale Community College, where Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi went to school. Maybe next year.
“If you dig deep enough on some of these colleges and look into them a little bit, you can usually find something to latch onto,” Dziura said.
Nuts and bolts
This is the first season The Daily Illini specials have been available for every home game. There are 1,000 printed for nonconference battles. For Big Ten action and prominent nonconference matchups like Syracuse, there are 2,000 copies made.
All the Krush members get a poster, and any extras are available on the west side of the arena.
Fortunately, the Illini’s schedule was known far enough in advance for some of the work to get done before the season. There are 17 regular-season games and one exhibition.
“We take a look at the games and list them all in a spreadsheet,” Dziura said. “We produce them one at time. We try to get them done a week before the game.”
The special pages are printed by the Peoria Journal Star, which also prints The Daily Illini and The News-Gazette.
The special editions arrive at the DI on Tuesday nights and are distributed from there. It takes planning.
The DI tries to keep the content secret until the special sections are distributed.
“Just so people can have a little bit of excitement when they get to their seats,” Dziura said.
No need to spoil what is coming for games against Northwestern on Thursday and for Senior Night on March 2 against Michigan.
Collector’s items
Dziura and his DI staff come up with at least two or three headline ideas for each game. They are approved by DIA.
You won’t see any swear words or offensive language on the posters.
Dziura enjoys having the product at games in recent years.
“It’s really exciting to see this wave of papers and just to be a part of it,” Dziura said.
The DI has been around for 152 years.
“The Krush is known for their vitality and enthusiasm,” Dziura said. “It’s the student cheering section. It only makes sense that we get in on the act.”
The exposure extends beyond the people in the stands. Fans at home can see the papers on BTN, Fox and ESPN.
“Every televised game, I’ve got friends from afar who will often take photos of the screen as our posters are on there and ask me ‘Is this you? Is this your idea?” Dziura said. “It’s fantastic coverage.”
When the Krush wasn’t allowed to go to Iowa for a recent game, the DI made mini-posters for the group’s event at Kam’s.
The posters read: “Carver-Hawkeye can’t handle the Krush.”
The posters are popular with students and fans in general.
“It’s a great little memento,” Dziura said. “I see a lot of these tucked under arms.”
There are extra copies kept at the DI office for fans who want a souvenir.
“I’ve seen student apartments with collections of them filling a wall,” Dziura said.
They make great paper airplanes. Better not to be flown during the games.
“Some guys will fashion them into really good hats,” Dziura said. “We need to have folding instructions on these sometimes and see how many we can get turned into chapeaus for the game.
Maybe we’ll try to do it next year.”
The DI sells advertisements on the posters. Canopy Club, Green Street Realty and Culver’s are among the sponsors.