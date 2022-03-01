Asmussen | Danville has a great reason to root for faraway team
On Selection Sunday (March 13), Danville’s Tanicca Jimson will be paying close attention to CBS’ coverage.
When “Colorado State” flashes on the screen — and it will — Jimson will immediately start looking for flights or prepare to gas up the car. She’s hoping for the latter.
Jimson needs to know the Rams’ postseason destination because she plans to be there. For good reason. Her son, former Danville Vikings star Kendle Moore, is in his fourth year as a starting guard at Colorado State.
Moore just had a monster night for the Rams on Saturday at Utah State, scoring a game-high 23 points in a 66-55 win against the host Aggies. Moore hit 9 of 13 shots from the field and 5 of 7 three-pointers. CBS Sports analyst Steve Lavin praised Moore’s performance.
It’s been that kind of year for the Rams, who are 23-4 overall and 13-4 in the Mountain West going into Saturday’s Senior Night against Boise State. Jimson will be at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo., along with Kendle’s father, Julius Moore, who lives in Texas. Jimson’s mom, Cecilia Carter, is going, too.
“It’s going to be emotional,” Julius Moore said. “Just watching him grow from a little kid to now, I’m proud of him.”
Mom and Dad will also be at the NCAA tournament to watch Colorado State. In the latest projections from CBS’ Jerry Palm, the Rams are picked as a No. 6 seed with a first-round game in Pittsburgh. But Palm is not on the committee, meaning Colorado State could be sent to any of the eight first- and second-round sites.
Two of them are close trips for Jimson: Indianapolis and Milwaukee. And even Pittsburgh is driveable. The other five — Portland, Ore.; Buffalo; San Diego; Greenville, S.C.; and Fort Worth, Texas — will likely require a flight. Though Julius would be fine with Fort Worth, which is 15 miles from his home in Arlington. He is a shipping supervisor at Nestle.
Julius got to see the Rams play early in the season against Mississippi State at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena.
“Me and his dad are going to do whatever we need to do to get to where he’s playing,” Jimson said. “We’re not going to miss it.”
It’s been a magical time for Colorado State basketball. A year after falling just short of an NCAA tournament bid and playing in the NIT, the Rams are a lock for the Big Dance.
They opened the season 11-0, including winning the Paradise Jam and routing St. Mary’s, which just upset No. 1 Gonzaga.
It’s a big jump from Moore’s rookie year in 2018-’19, when the team went 12-20. That was also a difficult season for Moore and his family. He was far away from home for the first extended period of time.
Sure, he had made trips while in high school with his AAU team, but always returned home.
“The first year, it was extremely hard for me,” Jimson said. “I missed him terribly. I’m just used to him being here, and it was so different him not being here on a daily basis. It was hard for him also. He definitely adjusted, and so did I.”
Fort Collins is more than 1,000 miles from Danville. Jimson and Julius Moore made the 15-hour drive ... once. Since then, they have visited Kendle by flying to Denver, an hour by car from Fort Collins.
Jimson is a longtime employee at Danville’s VA hospital. Traveling to Fort Collins during the season has been a challenge schedule-wise.
She made one trip Kendle’s freshman year and more in the next three.
During his sophomore season in 2019-’20, Mom got to see him play at Duke.
In his senior year, Mom made more trips to Colorado than ever before.
She originally planned to go to the Mountain West tournament, scheduled for March 9-12 in Las Vegas. Once an NCAA bid became obvious, she decided to pass on the Vegas trip.
“I can’t do both,” Jimson said.
The family will be represented in Vegas by Jimson’s uncle and cousins.
“He’ll have some support there,” Jimson said.
Kendle gets four tickets to each home game. When the family shows up in full force, he is able to get extra seats from teammates.
Different path
Kendle Moore didn’t originally sign with faraway Colorado State. He first picked Drake and then-coach Niko Medved.
But Medved was hired by Colorado State after one season in Des Moines. Moore decided to join him.
Former Drake assistant JR Blount was recruiting Moore and went with Medved to Colorado State. Blount is now on the staff at Iowa State.
Jimson had prepared herself for the five-plus-hour drives from Danville to Des Moines. The change to Colorado State was difficult on her.
“I was a little devastated,” Jimson said. “He asked me would I be OK, and I told him ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘I want you to go and do what you want to do. I’m going to support you.’”
Kendle is happy he picked the school.
“He loves it there,” Jimson said.
Julius Moore agreed with the decision. He wanted his son to see another part of the country.
“It was an opportunity for him,” Julius Moore said. “He’s experienced a whole lot there he wouldn’t have experienced at Drake or anywhere else. He’s gone whitewater rafting. They’ve done some things.”
When Kendle was in high school, his mom went to all the games, home and away. That suddenly became impossible.
Luckily, the Colorado State matchups are regularly televised. She is yelling during the games, even though Kendle can’t hear her.
“I’m jumping up and down. It’s like I’m there,” Jimson said.
When she attends the games in person, Jimson is vocal. She went to a pair of games at the start of the season. In January, she went to games with her mom, uncle and cousins.
In Danville, Jimson hears about her son often. People come up to her and wish him well.
“They tell me, ‘I’m proud of your son. He’s doing great.’ I really appreciate the support, and so does Kendle.”
Representing Danville
Kendle isn’t the only family member playing big-time college basketball this season. His cousin, Tevin Smith, also a former Viking, is having a standout freshman year at Denver.
Jimson went to see Smith play Saturday at Western Illinois. Smith scored 12 points in the Pioneers’ 83-77 win against the host Leathernecks.
She returned to Danville in time to see Kendle’s performance against Utah State on TV.
The night included Kendle’s 1,000th point of his career. She was thrilled.
“I cried,” Jimson said.
Vikings coach Durrell Robinson suggested both Kendle and Tevin Smith consider schools outside their comfort zone.
“Just to be able to experience something different,” Robinson said.
When Kendle visited Colorado State during recruiting, he told Robinson “this is where I see myself.”
It has worked out just like Kendle hoped.
“He’s been an integral piece of really pushing that program up a national level,” Robinson said.
One more year?
Kendle will graduate in May with a degree in sports management. That’s a big deal for his family, which will again make the trip west for the ceremony.
“Me and his dad always emphasized grades and to use basketball as a tool,” Jimson said.
After the season and graduation, Kendle has a decision to make about his future. Because of the COVID-19 limits in the middle of his career, Kendle has another year of eligibility if he wants to take it. That could be back in Fort Collins or at another school.
With degree in hand, there is also an option for him to start playing professionally, either stateside or overseas.
Kendle, 22, hasn’t made a decision. He wants to focus on the end of the season, and the family will talk about the future afterward. Kendle has a banged-up right knee that needs to be cleaned up after the season.
There are other considerations. Kendle has a 1-year-old daughter, Skai. Kendle’s girlfriend, Shajrianna Turner, is going to Senior Night.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.