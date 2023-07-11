At age 15, while still attending Oakwood High School, Evan Davis was asked a life-changing question:
Want to ref?
Specifically, Hoopeston’s Jim Richards suggested that Davis work a wrestling tournament and assigned him to one at Danville Civic Center. The competitors ranged from kindergartners to eighth-graders.
“Danville used to have the Winter Nationals, and he made that my first tournament ever, kind of threw me into the lion’s pit,” Davis said. “I loved it. Everything went great. It was like second nature.”
The pay was good, too: $350 for the weekend. Davis was hooked.
He still is all these years later.
Now 33 and the owner of a Danville company (Evan and Felicia Davis Construction), he earns a healthy side income as a top wrestling official.
During the fall, winter and spring, you will find Davis at wrestling tournaments across the country. He works for USA Wrestling, the NCAA, the Illinois High School Association and an alphabet soup of other wrestling organizations — seven in total.
He just returned from a tournament in Las Vegas that included a scary moment: One of the wrestlers in the 160-pound class was knocked out in the final.
“I had to resuscitate him,” Davis said.
Fortunately, he was trained for it.
“It all happened so fast,” Davis said.
The wrestler is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.
Next up for Davis is the Cosmic Clash on Sept. 23 in Denver.
Davis enjoys the travel and the competitions.
“I’ve seen a whole lot of beautiful things, and I’ve seen parts of the country that you only see in movies,” Davis said. “I get paid to do what I love to do. If you get paid for your passion, then you’re lucky.”
Officiating has also taken him overseas to Sweden and Spain.
“I go anywhere and everywhere in the world where there’s wrestling,” Davis said.
Davis has worked important matches at big-time events. What is on his officiating bucket list?
“The NCAA finals and the Olympics,” Davis said. “The ultimate goal is to be an Olympic official.”
He is on track.
“Absolutely,” Davis said. “I’m only 33 and I have 18 years experience.”
Origin story
The son of Scott and Geri Davis started wrestling at age 3. In high school, he suffered a severe back injury that kept him out of the sport during his sophomore year.
He returned to the mat as a junior and qualified for the state tournament as a senior. He wrestled at 160 pounds.
Davis planned to continue wrestling at McKendree University in Lebanon. But he got hurt again and returned home to attend Danville Area Community College.
Davis went directly from junior college into the laborers’ union.
Davis continued as an official, earning enough money to buy his first home at age 19.
Call him Gramps
Davis’ adopted daughter Breelyn, now 21, had son Truett when Davis was just 32, making him one of the youngest grandfathers you’ll meet.
Davis has two other adopted children — son Brennan, 15, and daughter Brylin, 8 — and a 5-year-old daughter, Ruth.
Davis stays in shape for his officiating assignments with an ambitious workout routine.
Each day starts at 4 a.m. He is at the gym by 5 and works out for two hours. During the academic year, he takes his kids to school, then goes to work.
“I hang gutter all day long,” Davis said.
If he has a match to officiate, he travels to the high school where he is working.
“It’s go, go, go,” Davis said.
Because he has worked as an official in the IHSA finals, Davis is used at many top tournaments.
He has recovered from spinal-fusion surgery he had in December. That was his fourth back surgery.
Reaching the Olympics isn’t his only goal. Davis wants to open a gym in his hometown of Oakwood.