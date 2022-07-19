Asmussen | Distinguished Champaign High class returning to old stomping grounds
How smart was the Champaign High School Class of 1965? It had 19 valedictorians. (Most places have one or two.) Those honored all had perfect 5.0 grade-point averages.
How big was the Class of ’65? There were 611 seniors, roughly half of the current enrollment ... for four grades.
The class started with 664 as sophomores, but many moved away or graduated early.
How special was the Class of ’65? It was the first ever to hold commencement at the Assembly Hall on the University of Illinois campus. On June 10, 1965, instead of cramming into Combes Gym with one guest each, the graduates were able to bring both parents (and more) to the spacious home of Illini basketball.
All these years later, more than 70 members of the Class of ’65 will descend on Champaign for their 57-year reunion. Classmates are coming from England, Canada, Hawaii and all parts in between.
The fun and catching up is scheduled to take place this coming weekend.
On Friday, the group is meeting at Jupiter’s. On Saturday morning, there is golf, followed by a noon tour of the school. At 5 p.m, there is a catered dinner at Lake of the Woods. On Sunday, the reunion wraps with a sendoff lunch at Papa Del’s Pizza Factory.
The group is looking forward to the school tour. While the front of the building looks the same as in ’65, everything else has changed.
“We were maxed to the gills when we were here,” said Kay (Allen) Mahannah, the main reunion organizer. “They had no rooms for us. We had no study halls. We had five classes each day, but we had a sixth class that was a floater.”
Mahannah and her fellow graduates are thrilled the school stayed in its original location.
“Oh, yes,” they said in unison. “Very much so.”
Making up for lost time
Why have a 57-year reunion?
“Because of COVID,” Mahannah said.
No. 55 in 2020 had to be scrapped.
The class has been holding reunions more often in recent years.
“We don’t know what pandemic might be around the corner,” Mahannah said. “We’re thinking maybe every couple of years. It was being done every five, but this last time, it was every three years.”
The class had a 53-year gathering, too. And the ‘65ers don’t just meet at reunions.
“We’ve been getting together once a month for lunch for several years,” Mahannah said. “We’re a tight group for a large group. We’ve had people from other classes come and join us because we were more fun.”
For their lunches, they move around from place to place.
Mahannah and other reunion organizers have been working hard to keep updated addresses and emails.
Back in the day
When they were in school, it was a tumultuous era in the country and abroad. The U.S. was involved in a controversial conflict.
The Class of ’65 lost five members in the Vietnam War.
At home, Champaign was a “nice, quiet town.”
Country Fair Shopping Center and Round Barn weren’t there yet.
“That was out in the country,” class member John Barham said. “We’d go out there and play.”
There were just two large high schools in C-U: Champaign and Urbana. The schools didn’t care for each other.
“The rivalry was unbelievable,” Mahannah said.
Then, Centennial opened in 1966, and to hear the alums tell it, everything changed.
Centennial was built in stages. In ‘65, there were 500 sophomores at the new high school.
“We felt sorry for them until we got out there and saw the building,” said Class of ’65 member Mary Cottell.
Central students got to name the new school and decide the color scheme for the athletic program.
“We weren’t happy about being Champaign Central,” Barham said.
“No, no,” Mahannah said.
Principal Clint Kelly told the students about the addition of the name “Central” and got booed.
