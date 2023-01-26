Not sure if anyone else does this, but I rank years based on what happened personally.
So, 1994 (the year I was fortunate enough to marry Julie) is at the top of the list. The rest of you might remember it for O.J. Simpson’s Bronco ride. That happened during our wedding weekend.
Two other goodies are 2000 and 2003, the years our kids were born. Doesn’t matter what else happened those 12 months. They were a blur of changing diapers and baby-proofing the houses.
Then there are some years remembered not so fondly: 2013 and 2021. Two open-heart surgeries for me, which caused a major disruption at home and work. In a word: Yuck.
Which leads me to the year in question: 2022. When life continued to move back to normal for both me and the rest of the world.
COVID-19 was still a pain in 2022. In fact, the Asmussen family got it on a trip to the Field of Dreams near Dyersville, Iowa. But thanks to the wonders of modern medicine, none of us got very sick. Knocked off our feet for maybe a day, but then rarin’ to go again after that.
I was able to cover the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament for the first time in years. Back at Indianapolis, I didn’t get to even spend the night, as Indiana dispatched Illinois in the opener. Still, nice to be back. Probably no reason to mention I forgot my wallet, had no ID and needed the help of the Big Ten office to even access the building. That won’t happen on this year’s trip to Chicago. I’ll probably forget my tape recorder or notebook instead. Oh, well.
Tournament talk
More fun stuff: Since 2008, I’ve been taking my son to a different site each year for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The tradition got interrupted like everything else by COVID-19. But we were able to start it back up and went to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in March. We saw Purdue take out Texas and Iowa State upset Wisconsin in the second round. This year, we are going to either Des Moines, Iowa, or Columbus, Ohio, based on the pairings. In case you were wondering.
The spring fun continued in May when my son graduated from the University of Iowa with a business degree. I have been in Carver-Hawkeyes Arena many times over the years. This time, you couldn’t wipe the smile off my face for a week. Never mind that it was a hot day and the place has no air conditioning.
The event was made so much better by who showed up to offer support and congratulations. Aunts and uncles and cousins and friends. We all ate together the night of the ceremony at a tasty local joint: The Iowa River Power Restaurant. Yum. Again, something we couldn’t have done at the height of the pandemic.
Of course, someone very special was missing at the ceremony: my unreal sister-in-law Diana. She passed away in March after a lengthy battle with cancer. She is gone way too soon, and I miss her every day. She was the perfect match for my brother-in-law Bernie. When I first got sick in ’13, Diana stayed with us for a long stretch, making sure the kids got to school and keeping the house in order. A life-saver.
OK, I’m tearing up. MUST NOT CRY. Good luck with that.
Wedding bells
Back to happy thoughts. In October, we all went to a wedding. Our niece/the kids’ cousin Margaret got married at an idyllic setting in Warwick, N.Y.
Not sure if Margaret did this on purpose (doubt it), but she scheduled her wedding during an open week in the Illinois football schedule.
Flying there would have been the smart thing to do, but given the recent issues with the airline industry and the fact that I’m a big chicken, we decided to drive. It’s 850 miles.
Turned out to be a great idea, other than all the hours in the car. We turned into tourists, stopping at Gettysburg, Pa., on the way. Impressive.
We also spent a day in New York City. Went to the Museum of Modern Art, Rockefeller Center, Times Square and Central Park. Some people are not fans of New York, but likely they have never been there. It’s hectic but way cool. A great place to visit.
We had one free day, so we made the drive to nearby West Point to check out the U.S. Military Academy. It is a beautiful place. I wanted to make sure to see Michie Stadium, where Army plays home games. It just so happened there was a game that weekend, but it was the same time as the wedding. Maybe next year.
My advice if you want to go to West Point: Plan ahead, which we did not.
Instead, we had a long wait as the folks in charge did a background check on the both of us.
After a couple hours, we got in and I was able to sneak onto the field at Michie. Picturesque.
New streaks
Two more realities of ’22 put it on my good list. First, I was able to cover all 12 Illinois football games during the regular season, home and away.
Until 2012, I hadn’t missed a game in two decades. That streak was broken, but I’ve got a new one going now. One that I hope continues in 2023. Knock on wood.
And finally, the year closed with holiday trips to sub-zero Omaha, Neb., and St. Louis. A little ice and cold wasn’t going to keep us away from seeing our families.
So, what’s ahead? I’m putting the brakes on predictions and taking it day by day. See you in ’24.