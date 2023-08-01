The University of Illinois honored the late Bruce Nesbitt when it named the African American Cultural Center, which he led for 22 years, in his honor. Its new facility, which was completed in 2019, is located at 1212 W. Nevada St., U.
Now, the Mr. Nesbitt’s family and friends are adding to his legacy with a benefit golf outing.
The one-day tournament is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at the University of Illinois’ Atkins Golf Club, 2560 S. Stone Creek Blvd., U. Proceeds go to the Bruce D. Nesbitt Scholarship Fund.
Organizers expect 60 to 100 golfers, with room for more. To register or for more information, go online to bruce-nesbitt-charity-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com/registration.
Mr. Nesbitt’s son, David, is one the organizers of the event. The focus of the fundraiser is on scholarship applicants from the community.
“We want to give the students in Champaign-Urbana the opportunity to get the funding where maybe they can stay home and go to the University of Illinois,” David Nesbitt said. “We’re hoping to raise $10,000 for the scholarship fund.”
David Nesbitt plans for the golf tournament to become an annual event.
“We want to expand the reach of the scholarship fund; that way, we can save more kids,” he said. “There’s a lot of talent here. You’ve just got to go get them.”
In conjunction with the golf outing, there is also a free youth clinic being held. It will feature golf and other games.
Mr. Nesbitt was not a golfer. His sport of choice was softball. But he would appreciate the golf fundraiser — especially one that helps kids, his son said.
“He would love it,” David Nesbitt said.
It is a family event. Mr. Nesbitt’s daughter, Valeri Nesbitt-Howard, who is the office manager at the UI facility named after her father, is also among the event’s organizers. The center’s director, Jazmyne Kellogg, is helping too.
Role model
Mr. Nesbitt, who passed away in June 2000 at age 67, was was born and raised in Champaign, the oldest of Herbert and Pauline’s nine children. He was educated in Champaign schools and graduated from Central High in 1951.
He served in the Army from 1953-56. In 1957, he married Charlotte Neither of Danville.
With his goal to serve the community, Mr. Nesbitt became a police officer in 1965. He also joined the UI Housing Division, working for the betterment of Black students.
In August 1974, Mr. Nesbitt became the fourth director of the Afro-American Cultural Center. He stayed in the position for 22 years until his retirement in 1996.
His impact in the community and on the UI campus was widespread. Among his notable achievements include the creation of WBML radio station, his work with tutoring programs, and helping with holiday events at the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club and Douglass Community Center.
Nesbitt received countless awards for his good works over the years.
A big fan
Mr. Nesbitt worked closely with the Illinois football program during the Mike White era. That’s how Craig Swoope first got to know him.
“He was a great man,” Swoope said. “A lot of people love him, and he did so much for a lot of us.”
Swoope was a four-year starting safety for White in the early to mid-1980s, earning All-Big Ten recognition all four years and being named a second-team All-American.
Swoope arrived at Illinois from Fort Pierce, Fla.
“Freshman year, I got introduced to Mr. Nesbitt and his wife, Charlotte,” Swoope said. “They were like my second parents.”
During holiday breaks, Swoope would stay with the Nesbitts.
“I learned a lot from them,” Swoope said.
Swoope was happy to lend a hand with the golf outing. The 59-year-old has visited the new cultural center, which is a major upgrade from earlier editions.
“It’s a beautiful building,” he said. “I’m glad it’s there and hope they keep doing the great work that they do and keep carrying on the tradition that he started.”
Swoope, who spent time in the NFL after his Illinois playing days, is again living in Champaign-Urbana.
He will not be playing golf at the outing. Two hip replacements keep him off the course. But he plans to attend the event and will also be involved in the upcoming reunion for the 1983 Illinois Big Ten championship team, scheduled for Sept. 1-2.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Swoope said.