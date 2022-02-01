Asmussen | Good call: Woods makes the Hall
If I have a question about Illinois track and field or the Olympics, my first call is always to longtime Indianapolis Star reporter David Woods. “Woodsy” knows it all and has always been willing to help. His mom, Helen, who lives in Urbana, obviously raised him right.
Hard to believe it’s been 28 years since Woods left The News-Gazette sports department for a job in Indianapolis. First at the News and for the last 26 years at the Star.
Illinois’ loss has turned out to be the Hoosier State’s gain. The smart folks east of here recognized Woods’ contributions, recently selecting him for the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame. Woods and the rest of the 2022 class will be honored April 10 in Greenwood, Ind.
“You stick around as long as I have and they don’t know what else to do with you,” Woods said.
This will be the first hall of fame for Woods.
“I don’t think anybody expects anything like that,” he said.
Woods was nominated for the honor. Former Indy Star sports reporter Pat McKee gave Woods the good news.
“I’m almost never speechless, as you know. And I was kind of speechless on that one,” Woods said.
Woods, a 68-year-old Urbana High School and University of Illinois graduate, is still going strong. He is continuing a long tenure as the Star’s beat writer for Butler basketball.
Woods covered the Bulldogs during back-to-back runs to the NCAA title game in 2010-11 and authored books on the subject.
He considers Butler’s two title-game appearances the greatest achievement in college basketball history.
“For Butler out of the Horizon League to reach consecutive national championship games, that’s beyond unfathomable,” Woods said.
The Olympics have been a longtime passion for Woods.
“That’s what I enjoy the most,” Woods said. “It’s been a good pairing with Butler basketball because they are both good avenues for storytelling. And it also worked out calendar-wise.”
During his career, Woods has covered six Summer Games and one Winter Olympics (2002 at Salt Lake City).
He is the foremost expert on U.S. track in the region. Woods has covered every U.S. Olympic Trials since 1976, with the most recent in 2021 at Eugene, Ore.
Woods also hopes to be on the coverage team for the next two Summer Games, at Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.
Favorite moments
There have been plenty of them for Woods at the Olympics. But one tops them all.
“Even though London (2012) and Beijing (2008) were really amazing productions, it was really meaningful for me to go to Greece in 2004 since that’s the birthplace of the Olympics,” Woods said. “I really enjoyed that a lot.”
Woods plans to return to Athens someday with wife Jan. She didn’t make the trip in 2004 because David had no free time. It was all business.
“The Olympics are basically 18 consecutive 18-hour days, and I love it,” Woods said.
At the 2016 Rio Games, he wrote about Indianapolis native and former Illini Ashley Spencer, who came from behind to win a bronze medal in the 400 meter hurdles.
“I’ve known her for quite some time,” Woods said. “That was a very exciting moment for me at Rio.”
Local influence
The late Emil Hesse hired Woods to take scores during his freshman year at the UI. Woods watched and learned from Hesse and N-G legend Loren Tate.
Woods said the experience was more valuable than any journalism class. He got to see up close how the sausage is made.
After stints at The News-Gazette, San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, Springfield State Journal-Register and The News-Gazette again, Woods moved to the Indiana capital city.
What athletes are at the top of Woods’ all-time interview list?
“Both Illini runners, Craig Virgin and Marko Koers,” Woods said.
Spencer and another Indianapolis sprinter, Lynna Irby, are rank among his favorites. Irby won a pair of medals at the Tokyo Games.
How about his all-time favorite event?
“The NCAA track championships in Champaign at Memorial Stadium in ‘77 and ‘79,” Woods said. “That was absolutely a career highlight. The Illinois team was really good in ‘77. My former high school track teammate, Doug Laz, scored pole vault points.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.