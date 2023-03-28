Tim Daley isn’t quite at the pinnacle. But he can see it.
His assignment Sunday night was a career highlight for the former Champaign resident and Villa Grove High School coach and teacher.
The retired educator served as one of the three game officials for the NCAA women’s basketball regional final between LSU and Miami. He paired with veteran officials Dee Kantner and Michol Murray, who have worked multiple Final Fours.
LSU won 54-42 in a controversy-free matchup at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. No late foul call or clock issues. Just two teams playing for a spot in the Final Four.
The Tigers and the Hurricanes were hoping to advance, just like Daley. In the NCAA tournament, officials move to the next round based on their performance. Final Four assignments will be announced Tuesday.
Working his first regional final was a career goal for the 58-year-old Daley.
“You’re one step from the Final Four. That’s a big deal, a gigantic deal,” he said. “To be in a regional final is a huge honor.”
This is his 31st year officiating women’s basketball.
Daley has witnessed the on-court growth of the game.
“The athleticism of the women has exponentially increased,” Daley said. “As access to training and facilities and exposure and all those things, as that has increased over time, the abilities of the student-athletes have increased tremendously.
“I do believe its 100 percent attributed to the fact that they are being given opportunities the men have had for a couple generations prior.”
It’s important to note that the first NCAA championship for men’s basketball was in 1939, but the NCAA didn’t hold its first women’s basketball tournament until 1982. That followed 11 years under the guidance of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.
Today, the women’s game
is far advanced from the AIAW days.
An official was born
Daley is from Maywood. He attended Chicago Luther North College Prep, where his dad, Jeff, was a longtime athletic administrator and teacher.
Daley played football, basketball and baseball for the Wildcats.
After graduating, he went to Valparaiso University for a year, then transferred to Concordia University Chicago.
While still in high school, Daley began officiating. Luther North hosted a large grade-school tournament every year, and Tim and his brother Phil helped as officials.
“We would partner up and work some of those games, make a few bucks,” Daley said.
While in college, Daley continued on his referee track, handling freshman-level girls’ and boys’ games. He worked his way up to a full high school schedule.
How did he start working college games? Well, like many things in life, it was the right place, right time.
While living in Champaign in the early 1990s, Daley was an alternate official for an Illinois-Penn State women’s basketball game at what was then called the Assembly Hall.
Daley’s second game was Illinois-Ohio State.
One of the assigned officials got snowed in in Chicago, so Daley worked on a two-person crew.
“I liked it a lot,” Daley said. “You aspire to do that level, but that wasn’t exactly in the sights at the time. I was still developing as an official.
“I got my foot in the door, and the rest is history.”
In 1993, Daley began officiating women’s basketball games in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference (now the Horizon League). He also worked in the Missouri Valley Conference.
After two years, Daley was invited to work in the Big Ten Conference.
Now a full-time official, Daley makes calls in the Big Ten, Big 12, Southeastern Conference, Missouri Valley, Mid-American, Summit and Horizon.
He worked 70-plus games this season.
The officiating paychecks have grown over the years.
“It has come a long way,” Daley said.
For someone who spent his career in education, the extra income has always been appreciated.
Daley’s officiating schedule runs from October to late March/early April.
When he is on the court, Daley wants coaches to know his crew will work hard and be fair. Trying to give his best effort to the student-athletes is important to Daley.
“I take that seriously,” he said. “I worked for kids and supported kids my entire professional career as an educator. I think I carry that over to the basketball court as well.”
The right call
Daley never officiated men’s college basketball games.
Early in his career, he took the advice of officiating legend Ed Hightower, who suggested he pursue working the women’s game.
“That helped me make the decision,” Daley said.
Daley lists his longtime boss, Patty Broderick, as one of his mentors, along with retired Final Four official Bob Trammell.
They helped teach him the dos and don’ts of officiating, such as what to do when dealing with an unhappy coach.
“You have your coaches that are great, and you have your coaches who challenge you constantly,” Daley said.
Where does Illinois coach Shauna Green fall?
“My experience was positive,” Daley said. “She was reasonable. We were able to talk, and I listened to concerns that she had.”
He worked Illinois’ win on New Year’s Day against Final Four-qualifier Iowa at State Farm Center.
“I was extremely happy with how that game went,” Daley said. “That was an intense game. That was a big game for them.”
Full support
Daley spent 33 years as an educator. He was a principal for 21 years and a teacher for 12. His final job before retirement was as a middle school principal in Melrose Park.
Officiating and jobs in education go well together.
“It helps to have understanding bosses, and I’ve been lucky enough to have that,” Daley said.
It also helps to have an understanding family. Tim and wife Lisa have been married 33 years. They met in high school. She was a cheerleader, and he was the quarterback on the football team.
“She’s quietly supportive,” Daley said. “It’s a challenge. If you talk anybody with a family into doing what I did, which is being a principal, which is unbelievably time consuming, and doing basketball officiating and being on the road and late night, particularly with young kids, it was really, really difficult on her.
“She’s been an absolute trouper through the years. I love her for it.”
Lisa now works in education. When the couple lived in Champaign, she worked at a local bank.
They have two kids, Jacob, 25, and Sarah, 23. Jacob is at Clemson University working on his doctorate. Sarah is working on her master’s degree at Oakland University.
How much longer will Daley be a whistle-blower?
“My horizon’s probably a five-year window right now,” Daley said. “It’s going to come down to my body.”