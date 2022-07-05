Asmussen | Hair today, gone tomorrow: Champaign West Rotary president chops it off to aid Ukraine
During the coronavirus pandemic, Kenton Elmore of Champaign decided to let his hair grow and grow — and grow some more.
“It was basically a COVID thing,” Elmore said. “The last time I had gotten it cut was late 2019.”
He knew someday his mane was going to have to come off. His friends at Champaign West Rotary turned it into a charitable event.
At Wednesday’s meeting, when past President Nestor Ramirez passed the gavel to new President Elmore, a raffle was held to cut his hair. The tickets cost $5 a pop.
The four “winners” got to slice off a chunk of Elmore’s hair, which was neatly divided into ponytails.
“One of them actually had a pocketknife,” Elmore said. “They just wanted to get a hack.”
Hmmm. Well, it is for charity.
“We raised just over $300,” Elmore said.
The money kicks off Champaign West Rotary’s ShelterBox campaign for the next year (more on that later).
First, back to the barbershop ...
Credit for the haircut raffle goes to Gene Wurth, a Champaign West Rotary member.
“He thought of the idea and organized it,” Elmore said.
Elmore agreed to it, but he had some initial reservations.
“I’m relieved now,” Elmore said. “It was a little bit nerve-racking at the time. We had some issues with the scissors. My hair was lot thicker than we had imagined.
“We chopped through it a little. For a couple hours there in the afternoon, my hair was looking a little crazy. “
He has since gone to a real barber and gotten it cleaned up and now has a nice summer cut.
How did the crowd react during the shearing? Plenty of laughs and smiles all around.
It wasn’t like the shaved-heads scene early in the Bill Murray-Harold Ramis military comedy “Stripes.”
Elmore’s parents Don and Susan were there.
“Leading up to it, a lot of people told me it was a crazy idea,” Elmore said. “My mother kept saying ‘I liked it long.’”
Elmore’s hair wasn’t tossed in the trash. It was donated to Locks of Love, which helps children facing hair loss because of medical reasons.
Good works
Rotary International has a partnership with ShelterBox, an emergency disaster-relief organization.
The product is an actual, physical 5-by-3-foot pop-up shelter full of supplies for people who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine.
In recent months, Champaign West Rotary made fundraising for Ukraine a priority.
“As soon as that conflict began, our Rotary realized ‘Hey, this is what we can start doing tomorrow,’” Elmore said.
The haircut money gets the ball rolling for 2022-23.
“Obviously, we’d love for that conflict to end,”Elmore said. “It doesn’t seem like it will any time soon. We will continue to prioritize it.”
Champaign West Rotary has about 120 members spanning all ages, from mid-20s to late 80s.
Meetings are held each Wednesday at Champaign’s Holiday Inn.
As a service organization, fundraising for worthy causes is always a Rotary goal.
“The fun part is how you get creative about raising that money,” Elmore said.
Champaign West looks to help both locally and beyond, whether it be through ShelterBox donations to Ukraine or cleaning up a stretch of the C-U community. Champaign West also places buddy benches made of recycled plastic near C-U schools.
The fiscal year for Rotary ended June 30 and Champaign West donated more than $6,000 to ShelterBox.
Champaign West reached Gold HERO Club status for the year, an accomplishment that puts it in rare company. Only a few dozen of the 46,000-plus Rotary Clubs in the U.S. hit the Gold HERO level.
Rotarian Tom Hodson facilitated the bulk of the relief efforts. Hodson is ShelterBox USA chair for Rotary District 6490, which includes East Central Illinois.
“When war broke out in Ukraine, ShelterBox responded immediately and Tom helped our Rotary Club provide support just as quickly,” Elmore said.
Taking his turn
Elmore became a Chamaign West Rotary member in 2016, joining his dad in the club.
Elmore will be president for the next year. Past and future presidents joked about making the hair cutting an annual charity event.
The next president, AJ Thoma, already has a buzz cut.
Elmore has lived in Champaign most of his 33 years. He attended Unit 4 schools and the University of Illinois. He works for a benefits consulting firm.
