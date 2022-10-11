Asmussen | Identical goals: Libman twins share the same objective — helping others
Sophia and Max Libman were born on the same day in December 2005.
The Libman twins aren’t identical. You can tell them apart both physically and in their interests.
In sports, Sophia participates in cross-country, basketball and track, while Max plays tennis.
They are juniors at Champaign’s Academy High.
This is not the story of sibling rivalry. They genuinely care for each other.
“We do really get along,” Max said. “We have been pretty much together forever.”
Among the common traits for the two 16-year-olds is their commitment to serving their community.
“Following our passions. Following our dreams,” Max said. ‘We both are pretty hardworking. I think that’s one of our main similarities.”
Sophia is the founder/leader of Academy High’s Caring Crew, the school’s student-led service club.
On Oct. 22, the Caring Crew is hosting its third annual Care Fair, a Halloween-themed fundraiser with proceeds going to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the school, 2001 Fox Drive, C.
The Caring Crew has been taking donations from local businesses and is trying to add sponsors for the event, which includes games, bake sales and a silent auction,
Last year, the Care Fair raised more than $3,000, a number Sophia wants to top this time.
“Food insecurity is an issue that faces our neighbors,” Sophia said.
Her involvement started when she interned at the food bank two summers ago.
“I was really able to see first hand that Eastern Illinois Foodbank is more about food, but also about building a really strong and supportive community,” Sophia said.
There are 16 members of the Caring Crew. Club meetings are held each week.
Max has another calling: film. He is putting together the first-ever CU International Film Festival, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Spurlock Museum of World Cultures, 600 S. Gregory Drive, U, on the University of Illinois campus.
“We really do have very different interests,” Max said of his sister.
Both dive into their projects — with the full support of their parents, Andrew and Lisa.
“Something we’ve always been taught is to help others, help the community any way we can,” Max said.
Their parents have always encouraged Max and Sophia to pursue their dreams. Mom and Dad don’t flinch when the kids come to them with ideas.
“They’re like ‘Yeah, lets do this. You’ve got this,’” Max said. “No hesitancy.”
And the twins help each other out, of course.
“We’re always there at the events,” Max said.
One myth about twins is that they can finish each other’s sentences. Max isn’t so sure about that.
“We’re known to think a lot alike,” Max said.
He has enjoyed having a twin sister.
“I like to say it’s like a built-in best friend,” Max said.
At times, they might have disagreements. Normal sibling stuff.
“There’s never been a big clash or anything,” Max said. “When people meet us, they’re sometimes surprised how well we get along.”
If something is important to the twins and they ask the other for an assist, the answer is always “Yes.”
Sophia is going to volunteer at Max’s festival, “which is very nice of her,” he said.
Sophia became interested in nonprofit work at the end of her eighth-grade year. She founded a nonprofit called X-Time, which opened an X-PLORE Station at the Martens Center.
The X-PLORE Station provides educational activities for kids at the center. It began with online classes at the start of the pandemic and has expanded to in-person opportunities.
“Making our world a better place is definitely something that’s important to me,” Sophia said.
Sophia stays heavily involved with the X-PLORE Station, leading different activities.
School time
The Libmans attended Champaign’s Countryside School and are now at Academy High.
Getting their driver’s licenses was huge, allowing them to get to school on their own and pick up younger sister Hannah when needed. Hannah, 13, is at Countryside.
More than a year away from high school graduation, Max and Sophia have time to consider their college plans. Applications, visits and decisions will come early in their senior year.
They could end up going to different places. But it won’t impact their relationship.
“College, who knows what is going to happen,” Max said. “I think we’re always going to remain close, even if it’s not as far as distance goes.”
They have been researching colleges. Is the University of Illinois an option?
“Illinois is a great school,” Max said. “I’ll apply to other places as well. I’ll kind of wait and see how it goes.”
Academics are emphasized at the Libman house.
“We both try very hard,” Max said. “It’s something that’s been instilled in us since we were young. It’s not about the actual grade-point average, it’s more about give it your all, try your best. Going to Countryside also established that strong foundation that carried into high school.”
Planning ahead
These days, Max is spending plenty of time on the film festival.
Several short films will be shown. They are from across the U.S., Germany, Iran and the United Kingdom.
“Running a film festival is definitely not the easiest thing in the world,” Max said. “For me, it’s something I’m passionate about, so it really doesn’t feel like hard work.”
At a young age, Max became interested in film and filmmaking. He did some acting, then got into screenwriting and directing.
“I saw the power of storytelling through film,” Max said. “That inspired me to create this international film festival.”
There were a few hurdles. He started the process last October.
His initial steps included research into what it takes to create a film festival. He talked to and met experts in the field.
Max formed an advisory board of local, national and international industry experts. One of those who joined him was actor Ed Begley Jr.
How did he get involved?
“A lot of it was cold calls, cold outreach,” Max said. “I sent hundreds of emails.
“He’s honestly just a great guy. So nice. Very supportive. I reached out to him. He replied, got on a phone call with him and got to know him a little more and introduced this project. Film’s something he’s passionate about. He’s also passionate about the environment, social-justice cause. Our missions kind of aligned.”
Max has heard “You’re too young to do this” many times.
“A lot of people said ‘Maybe you should think a little smaller. This might be a little too hard. Keep it to high school films.’ Stuff like that,” Max said. “I’ve always been a ‘Go big or go home’-type guy. That was the kind of the way I approached the festival, and it’s turned out well.”
The goal is to make the festival an annual event. One with legs. Add sponsors and partners. There was an educational workshop earlier that drew 60 school-aged participants.
Max is considering a future in the film industry. Probably more the management/business side of it.
Of course, he’s has a ready-made audience: his twin sister, Sophia.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or asmussen@news-gazette.com.