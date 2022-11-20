Asmussen | In the end, Bielema listened to Mom: 'She knows I love to coach'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A heartbreaking week for Illinois coach Bret Bielema ended with a gut-wrenching loss.
Two days after the unexpected death of his mom, Marilyn, the Illinois coach was back on the field with his team against Michigan.
“I made the decision really during the day Friday that this was something I was going to do,” Bielema said after No. 3 Michigan’s 19-17 victory on Saturday. “Very emotional time. I’ve had tremendous support from my family first and foremost and also from my family here at the University of Illinois, from our players. I’ve definitely felt the love all day.
“It’s going to be a rough couple days.”
Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show | Michigan | 11-19-22 #illini https://t.co/w1QzaF6Vc7— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) November 19, 2022
Mrs. Bielema’s visitation will be Sunday, with her funeral on Monday.
She died unexpectedly, ABC announcers said during Saturday’s telecast.
The coach won’t face the week alone. Not even close.
“I think it was very apparent from our players how much they care for each other and for us as coaches,” Bielema said.
Bielema heard from a stream of former players and coaches after the new broke Thursday about his mom.
“I kept going to my phone and there were more and more messages,” he said.
One in particular stood out. It came from ex-NFL star tight end Dallas Clark, who Bielema recruited to Iowa as a walk-on linebacker. Clark sent Bielema a text on Friday. Clark had experienced the premature loss of his own mother.
“He said ‘Mothers are at their happiest when they watch their sons do what they love,’” Bielema said, fighting back tears as he finished the story. “I know my mom, she definitely knows I love to coach. She’s probably going to get on me for being mean right now (about the officiating) or mad or angry, but I do know she’s probably smiling today in certain regards.”
Coming through
Family-first Bielema often talks about being there for his players when they face hardship. This week, it is their turn.
“It just blew me away the number of players who reached out to me immediately when it happened.” Bielema said.
He didn’t go to practice Thursday.
“I was just too jacked up,” Bielema said. “A lot of them texted me or called.”
Bielema was determined not to distract from the players as they prepared for Saturday.
“I was very up front with them on Thursday night,” Bielema said. “That was with the 74-man travel roster. Like ‘Hey, I think I’m going to be in position to do this, but don’t you do anything but worry about you. You’ve earned this moment. You’re earned this opportunity.’ ”
On his side
The Illinois players were thrilled to have their coach with them Saturday.
Clearly, it meant a lot.
“Obviously, words aren’t going to help with something like that,” Illinois captain and safety Sydney Brown said. “I can’t relate to that. A lot of people can’t relate to that. I feel for him. I pray for him. At the end of the day, I really give it to him for being out there coaching with us today. It really shows how strong he is and how resilient he is.”
“That’s adversity that nobody wants to go through,” Illinois star tailback Chase Brown said. “I commend him for handling the situation the way he did. Nobody wants to lose their mom. We all saw it and sent our love, our thoughts and helped him through the situation.”
Bielema joined the team Friday for the short flight from Savoy to Michigan.
“I’m just so proud to have him as my coach, so that he could come here and be the best version of himself, be able to lead us,” Illinois captain and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “He obviously had a terrible thing happen to him. But he was able to put on a strong face and be able to overcome it.
“I love Coach B and I’ll do anything for him.”
The reality for Bielema won’t likely hit for a while. He’s got a team to coach this week at Northwestern, then a bowl game to prepare for. The games serve as distractions as he processes the loss of a person who has been with him his entire life.
There will be a time in the not-too-distant future when he will think about calling her to ask a question, only to realize there won’t be an answer.
And it doesn’t go away. Time lessens the sadness to be sure.
Fortunately, our loved ones live on in our memories and all the stories.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.