Asmussen | Mahomet-Seymour class gives students glimpse at work world
Savannah Grammer has been working at GameDay Spirit since her sophomore year at Mahomet-Seymour High School. She spends time at the store’s warehouse and also helps at events.
This year, in a happy twist, Grammer’s job has also become part of her high school curriculum.
Grammer is one of the 30 seniors taking the internship course Workplace Learning this semester at M-S. This is the first year it has been offered.
Grammer is a big fan.
“I absolutely love it,” Grammer said.
The class, taught by longtime M-S ag instructor Jennifer Wherley, gives students a chance to explore possible career paths.
There is class credit for all of the participating students. Some are paid. Others, like Kallie Stutsman, are volunteers.
“The only real requirement to get into the program your senior year is that you’ve identified something you’re interested in pursuing a career in,” Wherley said. “That’s where I come in.”
Wherley met with the students, got ideas on career possibilities and then looked into the availability of internships.
“To give them the optimum experience, to see what it’s like firsthand to gain skills in that career area.”
The Mahomet-Seymour students are in a wide variety of internships.
They are in the trades, logistics, sales, etc.
“These students are gaining real-world experiences that give them a perspective early on in their life, ‘Is this something I want to do?’
“Instead of waiting until their junior or senior year in college to take on this internship and see, ‘Oh, I just spent two or three years in college, and this isn’t what I want to do,’” Wherley said.
Some of the M-S students have already realized they want to go into different fields. The career wasn’t what they expected.
“We are spending so much time in education preparing students for college and testing, sometimes we miss the component, ‘Well, what is engineering? What is it that you are actually going to be doing? What is it when you say media productions? What does that really mean?’” Wherley said.
The students see the benefits.
“Not a lot of other schools get to offer this,” Stutsman said. “It’s a new opportunity for the students to go out and get that hands-on experience that you can’t do in the classroom.”
Stutsman, a member of The News-Gazette All-Area soccer team, never had a job before because of her extracurricular activities. She is also the Future Farmers of America president this year and part of the M-S freshman mentor program.
The class gave her a chance to help in the labor force.
“Since freshman year, I’ve always wanted to be a florist and work in flower design,” Stutsman said.
She is volunteering at Flora Design Studio in Mahomet.
“Each day is a new day,” she said. “I take deliveries. I prep flowers. I also have gained a lot of knowledge about creating my own business.”
Flora owner Julie Odum has been helpful.
Stutsman is hooked on horticulture. She will attend the University of Missouri next fall and study plant science.
She works 12 hours each week at Flora.
“I get paid in knowledge,” Stutsman said, “It’s worked out perfectly.”
Grammer is running out of class time at M-S. She is graduating early and will spend the second semester working at GameDay.
She is involved in cheerleading at M-S.Grammer will participate in graduation ceremonies in May.
Next fall, Grammer will attend Parkland College with plans to study sports management.
Grammer’s GameDay bosses, Laquonte Sanford and Chrissy Meyers, are looking forward to her being with the company full time.
“They tell me at least once a week they can’t wait for me to graduate,” Grammer said. “They want me to have an amazing high school experience, but they are so excited that I get to come be full time.”
Origin story
Wherley has long had a passion for career development. She told administrators in the school district the internship course would provide opportunities for the students. Other schools have a version of what is happening at M-S.
“I like to say we pulled all the really awesome parts of those programs and put them together in an internship to help build those career-ready skills in our students,” she said.
The course is an elective. One that will be popular as word gets out from the students who are part of the first year.
“They are hungry for the experience to see what it’s like on the job site,” Wherley said.
On the practical side, the course allows the students to spend some school time working toward the future without cutting totally into their after-school time.
“Our students are so busy with extracurriculars and volunteering and sports and clubs, after school and before school, it’s challenging for them to have opportunities at a workplace,” Wherley said. “Even in the summertime, they are really scheduled. By offering class credit for an internship experience in a career they are interested in, it gives a lot of students the opportunity to learn. But it also gives them the opportunity to take a risk and potentially experience failure but realize ‘This didn’t work out for me. I’m not going to quit. I’m going to see what it was that didn’t work and how I can explore it.’”
Wherley has daily discussion sessions with the students in the class, trying to figure out the good and bad of the different careers.
Students have the option to take the class for the entire year or just a semester. Some will be joining the class in the spring.
Ready to help
Wherley reached out to different industries, looking to see if there were internship opportunities for the students.
“We know a lot of people,” Wherley said, “The hardest part is finding the right fit for the student and the employer.
“You have to make sure it is an educational experience for the student and also an experience the employer is going to appreciate.”
The hope is the partnerships continue and expand in the future.
The course fills two class periods each day. They talk about job skills, resume building, etc.
The students are required to work 12 hours each week. They will be graded.
“It is something they have to grow with over the semester,” Wherley said. “They need to keep track of their hours and skills and competencies they’ve gained on site.”
The first year has included successes and failures. The good and bad are discussed often.
“Everyone chips in and walks through problems and solutions,” Wherley said.
Wherley wants the course to continue in the coming years: “It’s been my experience, talking to employers, that this is a program they relish.”
Any businesses interested in participating can contact Wherley at jwherley@ms.k12.il.us.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.