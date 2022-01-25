Asmussen | Mammen family sets the standard at Urbana High
While there is no official designation, a compelling case can be made for calling the Mammens the “First Family of Urbana High School Athletics.”
Consider their accomplishments:
Patriarch Wayne is in the UHS Hall of Fame for his outstanding work as a wrestling and football coach.
Wayne’s sons, Mark and Kirk, went into the Hall of Fame for their exploits in the 1980s. The multisport athletes were star wrestlers.
The latest to add to the family legacy is Cameron Mammen, Mark’s son. On Wednesday, he will enter the Urbana Athletic Hall of Fame. He will be honored before the Tigers’ wrestling meet against Rantoul.
The 26-year-old is thrilled with the recognition.
“Everyone who makes it in there is a tremendous athlete,” Cameron said. “Being in line with a list including my dad and my uncle is a great accomplishment.”
Cameron Mammen was a two-sport standout at Urbana, playing football and wrestling.
He had a monster senior year in football. Cameron was named a News-Gazette All-Stater and All-Area Player of the Year in 2012 while leading the Tigers to Class 5A playoffs and the first postseason victory in school history.
The hits kept coming for Cameron during the winter of 2013. On Feb. 16 at what was then the Assembly Hall, he defeated East Moline’s Marcus Murphy to win the 170-pound state title. The win capped a perfect senior wrestling season for Mammen.
“Football was my favorite sport,” Cameron said. “But winning state was the best feeling for me in any sporting accomplishment.”
Nine years later, he feels a special twinge every time he drives by State Farm Center.
“You always remember those times,” Cameron said.
Family time
Cameron is currently a P.E. teacher at Robertson Charter School in Decatur. He coaches football at Mt. Zion High School.
Cameron will be escorted Wednesday by his dad and stepmom, Kristi.
Needless to say, Mark is proud of his son.
“It’s fantastic,” Mark said. “He is obviously very deserving of it. To see all of us up there is a pretty special feeling.”
Mark noticed Cameron’s athletic potential early in life. Mark helped coach him in various sports.
“He excelled at all of them,” Mark said. “I felt regardless of the sport, he would be good at it.”
Chip off the old block. Sort of.
“Despite everything I have said to him during our junk talking over the years, Cameron was a far better athlete than I was,” Mark said. “And I feel he’s an even better person than he ever was an athlete.”
Certainly, Grandpa deserves some of the credit, too.
Wayne was an athlete at Monmouth College before starting his long coaching and teaching career.
Besides being in the Urbana hall, Wayne has been honored by the coaches and officials association halls of fame in both football and wrestling. Wayne is in the national hall of fame for wrestling.
Wayne, who is 80, is recovering from knee-replacement surgery and lives in the Peoria area with his wife, Barb. They are coming up on their 55th anniversary.
Mark, who had a strong high school career with the Tigers, wrestled at Illinois State. He is an exercise physiologist who runs an industrial rehab program for Champaign’s ATI Physical Therapy. He is in his 30th year in the business.
Kirk Mammen was a standout at wrestling power Oklahoma State.
A two-time prep state champion at Urbana, Kirk Mammen was a four-time All-American heavyweight at the Stillwater school. He helped the Cowboys to consecutive NCAA titles in 1989-’90.
Kirk Mammen remains in Oklahoma, living just outside Oklahoma City. He is in construction management.
Cameron started his college career at Malone University in Canton, Ohio. After two years there, he transferred to play football at Decatur’s Millikin University.
Special bond
As kids, Mark and Kirk Mammen were around Urbana athletics all the time. They were on the sidelines and in the gym, absorbing it all. Wayne was the reason.
“We had an awesome experience with him teaching us about the various sports,” Mark said. “He was always really involved with what we were doing sports-wise and otherwise.”
They traveled together across the country for sports, particularly wrestling. It was the family business.
“A lot of those competitions were like mini family vacations for us. It was a great deal of run and good memories,” Mark said.
As a father, Mark wanted to provide similar experiences for his kids: Miranda, Cameron, Andrew (a University of Illinois junior), Savanna and Taylor.
When Cameron was wrestling in seventh and eighth grade, Mark was his coach. And Wayne was an assistant.
“He would sit in the chair next to me,” Mark said.
All that good coaching must have rubbed off. Cameron won state titles as a seventh- and eighth-grader.
“It got me a little more pumped,” Cameron said. “I had to try to make a name for myself. Knowing the Mammen name, I had to follow in their footsteps.”
