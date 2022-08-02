Asmussen | New Centennial admin helped turn dream game into reality
CHAMPAIGN — Sonny Walker didn’t just come up with the idea for the Centennial-Central basketball reunion two months ago. Or even six months ago.
More like 16 years ago. That’s how long the concept has been kicking around in the head of Walker, a former Centennial standout who starts work this month as assistant principal at his alma mater. He had been dean of students the past three years at Edison Middle School.
“A lot of my old teammates were trying to push me to get an alumni game started so we could play in it,” Walker said. “Obviously, I’ve gotten a little older, so I’m not interested in doing that anymore. It just manifested in what I’m trying to do. It was the right timing.”
A 6 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 4:30), the 45-year-old Walker will watch his creation come to life. The Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game will be played at Centennial’s gym the first year, with the venue alternating in future years between the home of the Chargers and Central’s Combes Gym.
That’s how the late Carrodine would have wanted it, Walker said. Before he became a successful head coach with the Chargers, Carrodine learned from legend Lee Cabutti at Central.
“We’re being able to honor Coach Carrodine in whatever way possible,” Walker said. “Try to give something back to both programs because he was an integral part in both of them.”
Talented rosters have been lined up for both sides. Bryson Davis-Johnson and Jeff Johnson are coaching the Chargers. P.J. Keaton is in charge of the Maroons.
“I could actually play in this game, but I’m going to let these young guys have it,” Walker said. “The younger generation is really not interested in seeing guys my age play.”
Pack the place
Walker is pushing for a full house Saturday for what will be an uplifting event.
“We’re trying to get something positive for the town because we’ve had so much negativity going on,” Walker said. “We’re just trying to bring some folks together.”
He is hearing from friends and family who plan to attend.
“It’s been a good thing,” Walker said. “Hopefully, we sell out.”
Part of the proceeds will go to the programs and also help with funding the game in future years.
Walker originally partnered with the Champaign school district’s Orlando Thomas and Javae Wright, founder and CEO of Leadaz Athletic.
Wright designed the eye-catching uniforms.
They first talked about clinics for kids, camps and showcases for middle schools and high schools. The idea evolved.
“Something popped in my head: Just do one Centennial-Central basketball game,” Walker said. “I said it out loud and Javae and Orlando’s eyes lit up. They were like ‘Let’s do it.’”
Walker started reaching out to the players in fall of 2021.
“I’ve been sitting on this for a minute,” Walker said. “The players have known for some time, but they did a great job keeping it hushed like I asked them to. I wanted the rosters to be a surprise because I knew it would create a buzz.”
There have been celebrity games in the community in the past, but nothing of this magnitude.
Stay safe
The rosters are a bit on the fluid side. Some of the players are about to start pro seasons overseas, so that comes first.
Centennial’s Rayvonte Rice was all set to take part in Saturday’s event, but he got a call to play in the Dominican Republic.
“I knew that coming in. I knew some guys may get some calls, especially doing it in August,” Walker said. “He has a family to take of. That’s his profession.”
Centennial’s Michael Finke was planning to play, too. But on Monday, he found out he is leaving Saturday to join a team in Porto, Portugal.
So much for the Finke vs. Finke battle. Michael’s younger brother, Tim, is playing with the Central alums.
Tim Finke has time left at Wright State. Walker planned to check with Wright State coach and Centennial alum Scott Nagy to see if Tim Finke will be allowed to suit up.
The last thing anyone wants to see is a serious injury.
Of course, once the whistle blows, the old competitive juices will start flowing. The teams started practices Monday and Walker laid out expectations.
“We want it to be fun. We want it to be competitive,” Walker said. “Maybe we can do something like an all-star-esque type of game.”
It can be a show the first few quarters, then turns more competitive in the final quarter.
“All the players talk to each other,” Walker said. “They’re all friends. You’ll see that before the game and after the game.”
Call this the first annual alumni game. In the future, Walker plans to hold it every August, with new players joining the rosters.
Rivalry renewed
Walker is putting together a committee to decide which players will be asked to play.
“However I can grow it, I will as long as I can stay sane,” Walker said.
When the game was first announced, Walker’s phone started buzzing with potential players.
“I didn’t want to go too far back,” he said.
And he didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings who might not get to play this time.
Walker aimed for balanced rosters. Though he is pro-Charger, he is staying neutral.
“There is size on both sides,” he said. “Everybody’s basketball IQ is super high. It should be fun and competitive.”
Walker expects lots of points and above-the-rim action.
“I just want to see the rivalry really, really spark again,” Walker said. “And I want everyone to have a good time. I want people to be talking about this the rest of the year and anticipate the following year’s event.”
Walker’s family will be there. He and wife Christina, a Centennial graduate, have sons Kewane and Tre and daughters Mya Franklin and twins Kayla and Kimora. The twins are attending Centennial this fall.
The game is drawing alums from far away. Damien Price, who played at Centennial in the late 1980s to early 1990s, is coming back from his current home near Philadelphia.
The 48-year-old Price is the women’s basketball head coach at Pennsylvania’s Rosemont College.
Price was part of the group encouraging the creation of the alumni game.
“Sonny took the lead and he did a fantastic job,” Price said, “I’m proud of him how he’s not only been able to get Coach’s name on the court but also spearheading this.”
