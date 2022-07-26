CHAMPAIGN — Whitney Havice’s time on the Virginia Theatre stage has come full circle.
In 1994, Havice performed with the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company in “The King and I” at the Virginia. She played one of the featured dancers, “Topsy.”
Next week, Champaign native Havice is directing CUTC’s production of “Shrek: The Musical.”
“It’s a really cool thing to come back and say ‘Now I’m directing a show at the Virginia Theatre for CUTC,’” she said.
Performances start Aug. 4-7. The shows are at 7 p.m. except for Aug. 7, which is at 2 p.m.
For tickets, head to the Virginia’s website at thevirginia.org. Prices are $19.50 for adults, $14.50 for students and seniors and $9.50 for students 12 and under.
“We would love to have a full house for all of our shows,” Havice said.
Since her first time on stage, Havice has choreographed, directed and been involved with many CUTC productions and others in the community.
Havice was last on stage for CUTC in 2016. Most of her work now is directing and choreographing.
Full force
This will be CUTC’s third show in the aftermath of the pandemic. In November 2021, it performed a musical review “All Together Now,” followed by “Sister Act” in early June at Parkland College.
But this is CUTC’s first large-scale show at the Virginia since the pandemic.
“It’s exciting after being away for so long,” Havice said.
Havice is directing for the fourth time at CUTC.
Rehearsals started in early June, about a five-week process before the start of run-throughs and tech rehearsals. The closer to the show, the more intense the work.
“Things are picking up speed,” Havice said. “It’s always a little nerve-racking when you do get close to the performance, just trying to make sure everything’s perfect and ready. I think we’re ready.”
Plot points
What will you see at “Shrek: The Musical”?
“The show is big, it’s bright,” Havice said. “It’s just such a fun show. It’s a really funny show.
“It’s going to be really entertaining. They’re going to have a great time.”
The original Broadway production was nominated for a Tony Award as best musical. The show is not currently on Broadway, which makes it more accessible and affordable for local theater companies.
Many of the actors in the upcoming production are from the area. Monticello’s Casey Long is playing the title character. Andrea Williams is playing Fiona, while Jamel Jones is Donkey.
“It’s amazing the amount of talent we have in our local community,” Havice said. “It’s just wonderful to be able to share this process and this production with so many wonderful actors and staff members.”
The performers range in age from 13 to 60ish.
“I think the cast is having a lot of fun with the show,” Havice said. “It’s definitely been a rewarding experience in a lot of different ways coming back after the pandemic.”
Performers wear face masks during rehearsals but not during shows. They need to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.
Havice agreed to direct the musical in March.
“It’s a big-time commitment,” she said. “A very worthwhile time commitment.”
Havice works full time as director of ticketing and patron services at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
“My boss is very understanding,” Havice said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or asmussen@news-gazette.com.