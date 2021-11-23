Asmussen | 'That's What Teens Say' providing forum for young voices to be heard
“My name is Chloe Dillard, and I am an angry Black woman. And that’s the fact.”
Immediately, the Centennial senior got the audience’s attention. During the next 4 minutes, 27 seconds, she explained why she was angry. Some reasons were lighthearted — Chick-fil-A being closed on Sundays, Nicki Minaj never winning a Grammy. Others were much more serious and personal.
“I’m angry that I lost my entire junior year due to COVID. And there’s a shooting every week in my town.”
Dillard’s thoughtful talk was part of the sixth edition of “That’s What Teens Say,” held Nov. 12-14 at Champaign’s Douglass Community Center.
She was one of 15 teens from the community who participated in the three-day empowerment program. They were joined by visiting teens from Bloomington and Torrance, Calif.
The program was conducted by She Said Project National Director Jenette Jurczyk, co-founder Kerry Rossow and volunteer mentors.
How did Chloe get involved? Actually, her mom, Tiffani, told her about it.
“I’m familiar with ‘That’s What She Said’ because I know a few people who have participated in the past,” said Tiffani, a doctor at Carle Foundation Hospital.
When she heard about the teen version of “That’s What She Said,” Tiffani mentioned it to Chloe. And the wheels were in motion.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity because I’ve seen how it works with adults and how ladies had been able to work over time and tell their own personal story in such a confident and vibrant way,” Tiffani said.
“I’m always looking for opportunities for Chloe to be able to expand herself and to develop more confidence and have an opportunity to improve public-speaking skills.”
Chloe liked the idea.
“She’s usually game for that type of stuff,” Tiffani said. “She was like ‘Sure. It’s just a weekend. Let’s do it.’”
On the final day of the event, the attendees take the stage and share short stories they wrote and worked on during the weekend.
Chloe’s speech was titled “Angry Black Woman.”
“It’s just about my relationship with race and the country and how I came to be an angry Black woman,” Chloe said. “I think so many times that can be kind of off-putting, or people think you’re angry for no reason.
“You just kind of show them there’s a reason for the madness, there’s a reason why I’m angry.”
Chloe got to share her speech with those closest to her.
“The whole family came,” Tiffani said. “I said ‘(Chloe) is about to kill this because that’s just kind of how she is.’”
“I think she was a little more excited about it than I was,” Chloe chimed in.
The audience gave Chloe a long, loud ovation.
“I think I kind of caught people off-guard at first because I was joking a little bit in the beginning,” Chloe said. “A lot of people thought I wasn’t going to go as in-depth as I did.
“I enjoyed speaking about it.”
The Dillards are fans of the “That’s What Teens Say” program.
“It’s a nice way to express yourself and have people listening to you,” Chloe said. “You’re just not saying it to an empty room.”
“I thought it was very empowering for the girls,” Tiffani said. “It displayed that young girls are experiencing some tough issues. Honestly, I did not expect to see that level of hurt and pain expressed at the time. I didn’t realize that many of the girls were going to go as deep as they did.
“As an outsider looking in, I was happy for the girls to be able to let out their feelings and speak positively about hardships they’ve been through. As an audience member, it made me feel more of a responsibility to my community when I see that there are so many young girls that are hurting.”
The program reiterated to the participants the importance of community and the support of others.
Chloe has advice for those interested in “That’s What Teens Say.”
“I would say to come in open-minded and give it a chance,” Chloe said. “It was beneficial for me.”
Going East
Chloe, 17, plans to enroll at Howard University next fall. She has wanted to attend the Washington, D.C., college since she was in middle school.
Since the end of her freshman year in high school, Chloe has interned with state Rep. Carol Ammons and is head constituent liaison for her office. Chloe is in Rho Kappa honor society and is involved in Centennial’s Interact social service club.
Long term, she wants to “dive deeper into politics.”
“I’m really interested in business and how business plays into politics,” she said.
Tiffani’s turn to chime in.
“She’s been talking about being a lawyer for as long as I can remember,” Tiffani said.
“I want to be a lawyer,” Chloe said.
Growing interest
The teens arrived at the Douglass Community Center on Nov. 12 and spent three hours together. They were back as a group for most of Saturday before rehearsing Sunday morning and later taking the stage.
Douglass has been the primary home of “That’s What Teens Say” since the beginning. What has changed over time has been the location of the final performance.
The Virginia Theatre has been one of the venues used in the past. It wasn’t available for this year’s edition.
Jurczyk praised the Champaign Park District, which opens its facilities for the event.
“The park district is amazing and so accommodating,” Jurczyk said. “They’re great.”
To enhance the experience, a rented stage and sound equipment were brought to Douglass. Chairs were set up to look like a theater.
Jurczyk’s goal is to build “That’s What She Said” and “That’s What Teens Say,” expanding into more communities.
In 2019, Jurczyk started the “That’s What She Said” show in Bloomington. There was no live show in 2020, with it being held virtually instead.
There was a live show in Bloomington at an outdoor venue in September. The adult “That’s What She Said” performance will be back at the Virginia Theatre in February.
“Little by little, we’re branching out,” Jurczyk said.
The first show in Peoria is coming in March. Spring shows are planned in three other cities, including St. Louis. She is also talking to producers in Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Chattanooga, Tenn.
“There’s a lot of traction right now,” Jurczyk said. “There’s just a lot of work to do to get everybody ready.”
