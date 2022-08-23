Asmussen | The Cowboy way: Longtime UI equipment manager welcomes alma mater Wyoming to C-U
The Cowboys are coming to town.
Not the John Wayne/Buffalo Bill type. Instead, the football-playing, brown-and-gold- wearing kind representing the University of Wyoming.
Craig Bohl’s team opens the season at 3 p.m. Saturday against the University of Illinois inside Memorial Stadium.
Champaign’s Andy Dixon can’t wait.
Long before he spent nearly three decades in charge of equipment for the UI football team, Dixon was a standout running back at the Laramie, Wyo., school.
Saturday’s game is the first-ever football meeting between the programs. Dixon plans to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime matchup, welcoming former teammates for a weekend full of events.
On Thursday, the Dixons are going to dinner with four of their visiting friends, who are arriving earlier than the rest.
On Friday, Andy and wife Cheryl will host a party at their Champaign home. Tales will be told. Food (Papa Del’s pizza) and beer will be consumed.
“I’m praying for no rain and not too high of humidity,” Dixon said.
Early forecasts look good, calling for temperatures in the low 80s.
Dixon has been prepping for the big game for some time.
“I’ve been buying a case of beer a week for awhile,” he said.
The Dixons keep in touch with their longtime Wyoming friends. Andy and Cheryl have been going back to Laramie for at least one game each of the last 25 years. Even when Andy was working at the UI, they went to Wyoming when Illinois had an open date.
Because of his work in athletics and logistics, Andy has taken it upon himself to be the “ticket guy” for his group of friends and former teammates.
When tickets went on sale at Wyoming for the Illinois game, Dixon bought 40 of them. They will all be together in the East stands.
The former players are close in age. The oldest was a senior when Dixon, 68, was a freshman. The youngest was a freshman in ’78.
On gameday, the Dixon party will tailgate in Lot E31. It will be easy to spot them with a Wyoming flag flying nearby.
Dixon’s nephews are bringing a large grill to cook burners and brats.
Dixon has Wyoming popup tents ready for the day. Food will be served a few hours before kickoff.
There are Wyoming fans arriving from New York, Kentucky, Georgia, all over.
What gear will longtime Illinois employee Dixon be wearing?
At first, he considered going with a Wyoming hat and Illinois shirt.
“Since I’m sitting in the Wyoming section,” I’ll probably be all brown and gold,” Dixon said.
Origin story
How did Dixon from Champaign wind up at 15-hours-away Wyoming?
It goes back to 1971, when Dixon played for legend Tommy Stewart’s Central Maroons. As a senior, Dixon starred, earning News-Gazette All-State honors.
Other players on local teams were hearing from different schools, but it was radio silence for Dixon. Finally, he went to Stewart and asked some version of “What gives?”
“He pulled out a stack an inch thick of envelopes,” Dixon said. “He said, ‘I wanted you to think football. I didn’t want to think about where you were going.’”
There was interest from many schools, including Florida, Yale and others.
One stood out.
“I thought Wyoming was interesting,” Dixon said. “Tommy Stewart said, ‘Oh boy, that’s way out there.’”
Stewart mentioned former Central/Illinois standout John Easterbrook was on the Cowboys staff. Dixon reached out and told Easterbrook, “I’d like to come out and see you.”
Former Central player Rick Hepler was on the team at Wyoming. That helped sway Dixon. So did Easterbrook’s presence. In Laramie, he would have connections to Champaign.
In March of 1972, Dixon took a recruiting visit to Wyoming. It was love at first sight.
“Laramie is surrounded by mountains on three sides,” Dixon said. “It’s just a beautiful town.”
The team’s style was appealing too.
“They threw the ball at the time,” Dixon said.
Dixon enrolled at Wyoming in the fall of 1972, playing for Fritz Shurmer. Later a Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator with the Packers, Shurmer went 15-29 in four seasons in Laramie and was fired after Dixon’s junior season.
Fred Akers replaced Shurmer at Wyoming in 1975. The team went 2-9.
Dixon was eligible his first year, but like most of the rest of the newcomers, played on the freshman team.
During three seasons on the varsity, Dixon finished with 992 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He led the team in rushing his sophomore year.
He was co-captain his senior year along with future NFL first-round pick Aaron Kyle, a cornerback.
Dixon scored six times as a senior (five run, one catch).
He played a major role in a near-upset against undefeated Arizona State. At Tempe, Dixon scored twice in a 21-20 loss. Akers went for a two-point conversion that failed.
The Sun Devils finished 12-0 that season and No. 2 in the final polls. Dixon was the first one to score a touchdown on the ground against them.
“They were an amazing team,” Dixon said.
Dixon stayed on as a graduate assistant in ’76, helping with the running backs. Wyoming went 8-4 and earned a Fiesta Bowl spot opposite Oklahoma.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of difference between those two teams (’75 and ’76),” Dixon said. “In ’76, they got a lot of breaks.”
The Cowboys won games by one, two, three, four and five points. It all caught up to them in Tempe, Ariz., where the Sooners won 41-7.
It worked out well for Akers, who was hired after the season as Texas head coach.
The good life
Dixon stayed in Wyoming after a season on the coaching staff. With his education degree in hand, he landed a job at Cheyenne Central High School.
He coached football and basketball and taught driver’s ed and health.
Dixon was starting his fourth year at Cheyenne Central when he got a job offer from Basic High School, a magnet school located in Henderson, Nev.
The Dixons stayed for just under a year.
Andy and Cheryl, who got married in ’73, were thinking it was time to come home to Champaign. Both grew up in the community and missed their families and friends.
“We’d been gone almost eight years,” Dixon said.
Andy didn’t have a job when they returned to Illinois.
“We knew we wouldn’t starve and we knew he had a place to stay,” he said.
Dixon applied for various positions. He saw an article in The News-Gazette that Illinois was looking for an assistant equipment manager.
There were 92 applicants and Dixon got the job. He interviewed on a Friday and went to work on a Monday. The rest, as they say, is history.
Dixon’s first boss was Marion “Brownie” Brownfield, who was with the program for 39 years.
Dixon started in July 1981. He became the head equipment manager in ’85 and stayed until 2010.
Andy and Cheryl’s daughters, Whitney and Andrea, were involved in sports while at Champaign Central. Though Andy missed a few events because of his job, Cheryl had perfect attendance.
During his time at Illinois, Dixon worked for Mike White, John Mackovic, Lou Tepper, Ron Turner and Ron Zook.
Dixon enjoyed his time in the athletic department.
“The good was staying a part of the game being a former athlete,” Dixon said. “Being a part of such a big history of Champaign-Urbana, being right there, road games, home games, on the sideline. Knowing the kids, knowing the coaches, the staff I had over a period of time was just terrific.”
Like any other job, there are some downsides. There were budget crunches and losing seasons.
“The kids are obviously down after the losses and the coaches, their future depends on it,” Dixon said. “But a lot of people don’t realize all the support people that bust their butt all week long: trainers and equipment, academic people and our maintenance crew. They work just as hard. Loss after loss after loss doesn’t make it any easier. We still have to show up, we still have to do our best.”
Dixon was in charge of the daily equipment needs of the football program. In 2001, he added Trent Chesnut to work full time with the team.
There were perks with the job, like the travel.
“It allowed me to able to take my family places I probably never would have, primarily at bowl season,” Dixon said.
The Illini were 3-9 in bowls during Dixon’s era. To be fair, he never called a play.
His favorite trip? The Citrus Bowl following the 1989 season. Illinois beat Virginia and his family had a great time in Orlando, Fla.
“We did everything,” Dixon said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached
at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.