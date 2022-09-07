Asmussen | The legend of The Boat Drunks continues to build
Happy Birthday to The Boat Drunks. The popular band with deep, local roots has finally reached the legal drinking age.
For 21 years, Dyke Corson, Howie Golub, Roger “Curly” Hendrickson, Josh Houchin, Larry Lister and Mike Miller have been entertaining tropical rock fans across the country.
Fresh off a gig in Louisville, Ky., The Boat Drunks will be back in Champaign-Urbana on Saturday. They’ll play at Grange Grove near Memorial Stadium on the University of Illinois campus.
The show starts at 1:30 p.m. and runs 90 minutes, ending just before the Illini kick off against Virginia.
The band has played Illini gameday before. Many times. And will keep coming back whenever asked.
“It’s good energy,” Miller said. “Everybody’s in the mood to go watch the Illini play. There’s something about a home football game Saturday at the U of I; it’s always special. It’s a lot of fun.”
The band doesn’t just show up and play. Miller and his bandmates will be on site by late morning to set up and sound check.
The crowd will be made up of fans going to the game and some of The Boat Drunks’ loyal followers.
“We have a pretty good group that will stand around and watch,” Miller said. “We make a lot of noise, so they can hear us from quite a distance.”
Originally from Villa Grove and a long-time Champaign resident, Miller is the band’s lead vocalist and plays guitar. The 63-year-old has written many of the band’s original songs, which are available on a collection of six CDs.
“A lot of it gets downloaded,” Miller said.
Though there have been some changes over the years, the core of the band remains the same from 21 years ago.
“Right from the beginning was the design of the band, we treated it like a group,” Miller said. “We don’t have just one featured guy. We pride ourselves on that, the fact that it is a group effort.”
Band members range in age from 46 (Houchin) to Corson, who is 65, and 70-year-old Hendrickson.
Corson plays lead guitar, pedal steel guitar and is on vocals; Golub is on percussion, harmonica and vocals; Hendrickson plays the keyboards; Houchin is on bass guitar and vocals; and Lister plays drums.
Rock music is not a profession where you age out. Witness the still-going-strong Rolling Stones and The Who. Nobody is going to tell them to hang up the guitars and mics.
Staying together
The emphasis on team might explain why The Boat Drunks have been able to keep it going for so long. Twenty-one years in the music business is an eternity.
“A lot of times, it doesn’t really feel like it’s been that long, but it has,” Miller said. “We’re very lucky. We’ve never had any kind of blowups in the band. Everyone gets along.”
That’s unusual. Miller has a theory as to why.
“Most of us came to this band fairly late in life,” he said. “We’ve already been around and seen all of pitfalls that cause bands to disintegrate, and we’ve avoided those.”
Miller grew up on rock music in the 1970s: Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deep Purple. These days, he favors singer-songwriters like James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett and Keith Sykes.
In high school, Miller and best friend Neal Davis used to go to Record Service to buy albums. They’d spend two hours or so reading the covers.
“Nobody does that anymore,” Miller said.
Miller was a music major at Eastern Illinois University and went to become an Urbana police officer for 28 years.
“That was my day job,” Miller said.
Corson owns Champaign’s Corson Music. Houchin teaches music. Lister is an engineer.
Popular act
Of course, The Boat Drunks have a following in the C-U area. They also have a fan base across the country.
“We’re lucky,” Miller said. “We’ve played literally coast to coast. We’ve played in Jamaica, the Virgin Islands. We’ve been around a bit.”
The Boat Drunks get a lot of airplay on trop rock internet stations. And they have been featured on Radio Margaritaville on Sirius/XM.
The band performs about 70 shows per year. During the weekend, they were at the Parrotheads in Paristown Trop Rock Music Festival.
After the C-U stop, the band goes to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for another Parrothead event. Then off to Las Vegas after that.
Within the trop rock genre, The Boat Drunks have been a hit. And they have the awards to prove it.
Six times, The Boat Drunks have been named the trop rock band of the year. There have been other awards, too.
“We’re neither rich nor famous, but we’ve done pretty good,” Miller said.
Trop rock is a laid-back style. One description of The Boat Drunks uses the phrase “tangy rock.” Band co-founder Jake Tatar wrote a song called “Tangy Margaritas,” which was a feature song early.
“It’s the attitude of the band: light, refreshing, having fun,” Miller said.
What’s in a name?
The Boat Drunks were inspired by musician Jimmy Buffett. The band was started before today’s heavy-duty use of social media. The members wanted a name that when people saw it on a marquee or in the newspaper, it would draw the interest of Buffett’s legion of loyal fans.
Buffett has a hit song “Boat Drunks,” so ....
“It worked,” Miller said. “We started drawing in Buffett fans long before we even had gotten around to promoting ourselves. People would see the name and they’d come in.”
Miller and Tatar started as a two-piece group before putting the full band together. The first show was in March 2001.
Tatar, who plays guitar, has since retired from the band but will play occasional shows.
The Boat Drunks are not exclusively a Buffett cover band.
“If a village or a club wants us to play just Jimmy Buffett music, we can do hours of it,” Miller said. “But if they don’t specify otherwise, we do both.”
That means plenty of their own original music and covers of other groups: Pure Prairie League, Little Feat, etc.
One of the highlights of the 21 years came in 2004 at Alpine Valley. The band opened for Buffett, who introduced himself to The Boat Drunks after sound check.
“We talked for about 20 minutes about bars he used to play in Champaign when he used to travel around the country in a station wagon,” Miller said. “It was cool to chat with him about places he used to play.
“That was a big moment in all of our lives. He was very engaging.”
The band has opened for the Beach Boys. Little Feat released The Boat Drunks’ second album on its label.
You will find the term “Parrotheads” often linked to The Boat Drunks. That’s a reference to the followers of Buffett.
The Parrottheads have done charitable work over the years, raising millions of dollars for different causes. There are Parrotthead clubs across the globe.
The Boat Drunks have performed with most of the members of Buffett’s band.
Coming soon
The Boat Drunks play just a few dates each year in C-U. Mostly, they are on the road.
Who books the shows? For 16 years, it was Champaign’s Todd Lindsey, who served as the group’s manager.
“I did everything but what you see on stage,” said Lindsey, a longtime employee of Heartland Bank.
Ivy Corson, Dyke’s wife, is now in charge of booking the shows.
Lindsey stepped away after 2021. It was a friendly departure.
Lindsey has a great understanding of the band’s history and growth.
“There are a lot of bands that do what they do. They started out as just a Jimmy Buffett cover band,” Lindsey said. “In 21 years, they have morphed into a little bit of Buffett, a lot of their own stuff, and they do a lot of other cool covers. The shows have changed so much. What I appreciate about them is the variety and the versatility they have in the show. They can do so many different things.
“They’re just very professional. They’re polished. And they take what they do very, very seriously. They are very, very good at what they do.”
They are good people, too.
“Salt-of-the-earth kind of guys,” Lindsey said. “They’re fun. They can still crank out some incredible shows 21 years later.”
For more information about the band, go to boatdrunks.com or follow on Facebook.
