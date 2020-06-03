Protests continue across the country. The usual kind: signs, chants, marches. And the unusual kind: mass internet blackouts and financial boycotts.
There is palpable anger and frustration over a system that treats one sector of society as inferior.
We have been here before, on the cusp of what we hoped would be great change, only to see life revert to “normal.”
But this one feels different. Why?
Many reasons. Start with the inclusion of people from all walks of life. All races and ages. In huge numbers.
New kinds of participation.
On Twitter, University of Illinois athletics and the UI Alumni Association, among others, went black Tuesday as part of a nationwide social-media statement against racial injustice. By all counts, #blackoutTuesday was impactful.
And there were others who took part in their own ways.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, wearing a maize-and-blue mask, participated in an anti-police-brutality march Tuesday in Ann Arbor. So did police officers and community leaders in Champaign and throughout the country.
Nickelodeon, the home of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” went dark for 8 minutes, 46 seconds on Monday, along with ViacomCBS’ other channels, to honor the memory of George Floyd.
It wrote: “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, creators, partners and audiences and condemn all acts of racism, discrimination and senseless acts of violence.”
That’s a kids’ network showing some leadership.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are in a vulnerable, immobile state.
Many have been forced to stay close to home, limiting our outside human contact.
We have time to
think before we react. Time to come up with a measured response instead the impulsive variety.
And time to consider long-range consequences.
Perhaps, we realize it’s wise to be on the right side of history. When tales of 2020 are told 100 years from now, we don’t to be the ones provoking “What were they thinking?” from our great-great-great-grandchildren.
We face challenges. To promote lasting change, there needs to be positive, comprehensive dialogue.
It must be open to all ideas, no matter the source: Republicans, Democrats, independents. In fact, keep your political affiliation private.
Change isn’t immediate. It is a process. Step by step. Some bigger than others.
The more people involved, the better. And the quicker it will get moving.
We can learn from the past. In Sunday’s News-Gazette, prominent African Americans in the community will tell us what it is like to be black in 2020.
They will share their stories.
The conversations have started. Listening will help. So will admitting that we don’t have all the answers.
What’s next is to be determined.
It’s life. No guarantees. Cross your fingers and take a leap of faith.