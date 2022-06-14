Asmussen | 'To watch your son pitch on TV is awesome'
Every five or six days during the spring and summer, the Gordons’ garage in the Thor O Bred subdivision outside Champaign becomes a viewing room.
Folks numbering from two to 25 gather around Bob and Jody Gordons’ 55-inch TV.
What’s playing? “American Idol”? “Young Sheldon”? “Survivor”? Nope.
It’s the Mississippi Braves, featuring Champaign Central grad Tanner Gordon.
The Gordons have the Minor League Baseball app. The game signal goes from their phone to their Smart TV, and bingo, it’s a baseball party.
“It’s been great. I’ve been watching baseball games my whole life,” said Bob, a Cardinals fan who now leans toward the Braves. “To watch your son pitch on TV is awesome.”
They were watching on Thursday when Tanner beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 2-1 to improve to 3-2 this season. The game was played in Madison, Ala.
The watch parties are open to family, friends and neighbors. There are some who make it for every game at what has become the Gordons’ bonus living room.
“It’s actually pretty nice out there,” Bob said.
Bob watches every time the Mississippi Braves are playing, even when Tanner isn’t pitching.
Tanner is enjoying himself, making friends with his teammates.
“He loves it,” Bob said. “He’s all in. He’s a gym rat. He’s not a party guy or anything like that.”
One of Tanner’s friends, outfielder Michael Harris, was recently promoted to Atlanta, where he is starting.
Time of their lives
The Gordons are both retired. Bob worked at UPS and Jody was a local hairstylist.
They plan to make the 11-hour drive to Pearl, Miss., later in the season to catch several Braves games, including at least one when Tanner starts.
They keep busy. Bob just got back from an annual fishing trip to Canada and Jody traveled to Florida.
And of course, there is baseball, which has been a focal point since Tanner excelled in high school, junior college and college.
The Gordons don’t call Tanner on game days.
“Jody thinks that’s a bad omen,” Bob said. “She always tells him at least two days in advance, ‘Have a good game.’”
After the game, the Gordons text Tanner immediately and talk on the phone later.
Travel in the minor leagues isn’t very glamorous. Lots of long bus rides, though “those buses are pretty nice,” Bob said.
Tanner will be back home in the offseason, working out to keep sharp for 2023.
The Braves will give him a routine to follow.
Tanner, who studied sports management at Indiana, has one semester of classes to finish to earn his degree.
“It’s close,” Bob said.
Bright future
Tanner, a right-handed starting pitcher, is in his first season with the Class AA team, two stops from joining the world-champion Atlanta Braves.
“Obviously, that’s the end goal,” Bob said.
The big leagues are down the road for 24-year-old Tanner. The Gordon family is following the lead of Tanner and taking it one step at a time.
“Tanner is on a good line to get where he wants to go,” Bob said. “He works at it.”
Tanner is already climbing up the organization. He opened the season in Class A Rome (Ga.), where he dominated. In 22 innings, he struck out 36 with zero walks. He was 3-1 with a tiny 1.64 ERA.
Time to move up. Tanner was promoted to Mississippi. The AA Braves play their games in Pearl, Miss.
The first AA start did not go well for Tanner. The combination of nerves and improved level of competition led to a rough start. He gave up eight runs in 12/3 innings.
After one game, his ERA was about 43.20.
Back home, his family was watching.
“It’s gut-wrenching just about every pitch,” Bob said. “Every close call, you think he should get. It’s your boy out there. You want everything to go his way.”
The Braves coaches called Tanner into the office afterward and said, ‘Don’t worry about tonight. You’ve got the stuff to pitch at this level. We know it.’”
Great advice. Since then, Tanner has been pitching like his old self, his ERA plummeting.
Going into Wednesday’s game against the Birmingham Barons, Tanner is 3-2 with a 5.13 ERA.
“He’s got his confidence up now,” Bob said.”He’s definitely righted the ship.”
Tanner has Champaign company in the minor leagues. Central’s Alec Barger is a pitcher with the Rome Braves, while Centennial’s Jeff Lingren pitches for the Class AA Pensacola (Fla.) Blue Wahoos in the Marlins organization.
