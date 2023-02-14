Itch Jones is a Hall of Famer ... eight times over.
Not that the humble legend, who turns 85 on Wednesday, will ever point that out.
On Feb. 20 in O’Fallon, the longtime University of Illinois baseball coach is entering the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame. It will be his eighth Hall of Fame, following nods from the American Baseball Coaches Association, Southern Illinois University, MacMurray College, Illinois High School Association Baseball, Illinois High School Association Basketball, Jacksonville High School and Herrin High School. A lot of plaques for one person.
“He deserves every one of them,” said current UI baseball coach Dan Hartleb, who is in two Halls of Fame. “It’s amazing. But anybody that knows Itch, it’s no surprise.”
Jones, selected for his great work at MacMurray, Illinois and Southern Illinois, joins a stellar St. Louis Hall class that includes former Illini basketball standout Don Freeman and baseball’s Hank Bauer.
Itch has many former SIU players in the area and hopes to see some of them at the event, which he will attend with close friend Joe Thompson.
One of the honorees, longtime Edwardsville High School coach Tom Pile, was at SIU at the same time as Itch.
Jones is eligible for more Halls. Perhaps the Illinois Athletics version is next?
“I don’t deserve that,” Itch said.
Ask Itch his coaching highlights and he mentions three College World Series appearances with the Salukis. His 1971 team finished second.
Biggest disappointment?
Easy — losing to host Florida in the 1998 regional final with a trip to the College World Series on the line. Illinois led late against the Gators for the right to go to Omaha, Neb.
Proud protege
Hartleb first met Itch when he was in high school. Hartleb played on a travel baseball team from the Cincinnati area and went consecutive years to Itch’s Southern Illinois baseball camps.
After graduating from Hamilton (Ohio) High School, Hartleb played at John A. Logan College, then joined Itch at Southern Illinois, where he played in 1987-88. In 1989-90, he became Itch’s grad assistant.
When Itch was hired at Illinois before the ’91 season, Hartleb joined him as a full-time coach.
Hartleb served 15 years as an assistant to Itch with the Illini.
Illinois won the Big Ten title in Itch’s final season in 2005. That’s when the coach retired, opening the door for Hartleb to be his successor.
“The reason I’m head coach is because of the opportunities he gave me and then stepped away from the game so I would have this opportunity,” Hartleb said.
Turns out, it was an excellent call by Itch. Hartleb is about to become Illinois’ all-time-winningest coach, a record he will set this season.
Hartleb passed Itch for second place on the school list (behind Lee Eilbracht) during the 2022 season. Itch came out the next day and presented the ball to his former player.
“That was special,” Hartleb said.
Itch was thrilled to do it.
“Danny has done a great job at U of I,” Itch said. “I pull for him in every game.
“I told him when he took over, he should go until he broke Eilbracht’s record,” Itch said.
Early on in Hartleb’s tenure, Itch gave him him space.
“I think he came to one game for about four innings,” Hartleb said. “I called him and said ‘Go to the games.’ He was like ‘I don’t want people to think I’m looking over your shoulder.’
“I said, ‘Itch, when I screw something up, I don’t want to rehash it. I want just to call you and say ‘Hey, what should I have done?’ “
They still talk today, discussing situations within the program. They lunch together every couple of weeks.
“He’s forgotten more baseball than I’ll ever know,” Hartleb said. “He has a great sense for the game.”
With 1,240 career wins (including 474 at Illinois), Itch ranks among the all-time best.
“He was way ahead of his time as a coach,” Hartleb said. “From a fundamental standpoint, a teaching standpoint.
“There were about five coaches that were hired at every single clinic across the country because of their knowledge, because of their charisma and because of who they are and how they relate to people,” Harlteb said. “Itch was the most sought-after speaker on hitting. He was in demand all the time. He had such a great impact on people from a game standpoint and helping the game grow.”
Itch is a glass-half-full kind of guy.
“The thing that’s most special about Itch is he always finds the good in people,” Hartleb said. “It’s all about helping people and having a positive impact on people.”
Winning was important to Itch, but it was more important to do it the “right way.”
Blow out the candles
They know when to wish each other “Happy Birthday,” too. Itch and Hartleb will both celebrate Wednesday, with Itch 28 years older than Hartleb.
“We have a contest who can get to each other first,” Hartleb said.
Hartleb calls him “Itch.” And Itch always says “Danny.”
When asked: “What does Itch mean to you?” Hartleb starts with a one a one-word answer.
“Everything,” he said.
There’s more.
“Second dad. Mentor. There is not a better human being in the entire world.”
Their wives, Gina (Hartleb) and Sue (Jones), are close. The families are close.
“The things they’ve done for Gina and I, just the role models they’ve been,” Hartleb said. “Unbelievable people.”
But the kindness from the Joneses is extended to so many others.
“They’ve always been the givers,” Hartleb said. “They’re the people that help everybody else and don’t want recognition for it.”
On the mend
There can’t be many almost-85-year-olds in town as physically fit as Itch. He always exercises, walking 1.5 to 2 miles daily, working out with weights and watching his diet.
But he is facing a health challenge. Itch is recovering from a mild stroke that impacts his voice. He is working with a speech therapist at Carle and getting better every day.
The coach part of his personality helps in his recovery. Itch records his voice daily. In speech, like in baseball, practice leads to improvement.
Of course, Itch is taking it head on. Just like always.
“He’s sharp,” Hartleb said. “His whole life, he’s overcome whatever adversity there has been. He always circles back and finds the positive in things.”
In the past, Itch has spent part of the winter months in Florida. Not this year. He is staying in Champaign, “enjoying the weather.” There’s that positivity again.