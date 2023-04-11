Nobody needed to tell Kristen Miller about the University of Illinois Moms Association. She got the inside scoop on the group (which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week) from the best source ... her mom. Karen Miller was a member of the group when Kristen was a UI undergrad.
It has come full circle for Miller and her family.
When her son, Clay, was admitted to the UI a few years back, she knew she wanted to get involved with the Moms Association.
During a campus tour, Kristen signed up to get emailed information from the school.
One came from the Moms Association, which Kristen clicked on and filled out an application to be considered for board membership. She was selected and has been on the board since Clay’s freshman year in 2019.
She appreciates the organization’s work.
“There’s many parents and families that can’t get to campus very often,” Miller said. “For me, it’s just a comforting feeling knowing there are these moms or mom figures there on campus every month for every student, not just their own. That’s what they are there for, for the kids’ welfare.”
Clay is a senior majoring in English with a minor in business analytics.
It’s a double-Illini family. Kristen’s daugher, Reese, is a sophomore in the College of Education. She is following in grandparents Karen and Jim’s footsteps. They were longtime educators, and Reese wants to teach math.
Kristen Miller is currently president of the Moms Association.
Starting Friday, a string of events are scheduled as part of the Centennial Celebration, which is chaired by Debra Walker. The 100-year anniversary coincides with Moms Weekend on the UI campus.
Important to note: The association doesn’t pick the dates for Moms Weekend. Those are set by the UI years in advance.
“We find out what the dates, and we start setting up events,” Miller said. “We are just part of all the other agencies and organizations that participate in it.”
Also important to point out is that Moms Weekend is meant for families.
“There are so many events people can participate in,” Miller said.
Way back in the day
It all started in 1923, when Amelia Alpiner Stern formed the group with the backing of UI Dean of Women Maria Leonard and President David Kinley.
It came a year after the start of the Dads Association. Both groups were the first of their kind on college campuses, offering a voice to parents.
The Moms Association has been a steady presence at Illinois ever since. There have been a couple pauses of on-campus meetings, most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve evolved through that and have been growing ever since,” Miller said.
During the pandemic shutdowns, the Moms Association held virtual events, which allowed wide-ranging participation via Zoom.
“We had moms from around the world who were able to Zoom in and feel part of that mothers community,” Walker said.
There are currently 22 active board members. They meet monthly during the school year. There are also ambassadors to the group.
“Really, anybody can be a part of the Moms Association,” Miller said, including sisters, aunts, grandmothers, etc. Thousands have signed up for emails.
Coming soon
Walker has an important day job. She is a justice in the Illinois Appellate Court’s First District, based in Chicago.
The mom of UI junior Colleen Christian (a marketing major) and freshman Carlton Christian (aerospace engineering) has found time in her hectic schedule to help organize the Moms Association Centennial Celebration.
Walker has strong ties to the UI and Champaign-Urbana. She has accounting and law degrees from the university and worked as a CPA in downtown Champaign at McGladrey (now RSM).
“I consider Champaign my second hometown,” said Walker, who grew up on a farm near Carthage and currently lives in Chicago.
Walker is in her third year on the Moms Association board. Like Miller, she signed up when she started getting emails from the UI after her children enrolled.
“I was one of those moms who was always pretty engaged with my kids when they were younger,” Walker said. She served as room mother several times and was PTA president at their elementary school.
Taking a leadership role with an organization is not new for Walker. She has been a leader for the Illinois Bar Foundation and the Illinois Judges Foundation, serving as president of both.
Walker’s focus these days has been on the 100-year anniversary.
Among the highlights:
- Centennial Reception: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Illini Union Art Gallery.
- Moms Weekend Kick-Off: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jupiter’s at the Crossing, southwest Champaign.
- Moms Association annual meeting: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Illini Union Room 314 A-B. The group will hold its election for new officers and board members. There will be a presentation of its annual awards, including the Medallion of Honor and Mom of the Year.
- Scholarship presentation: Thirty-eight $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Normally, the group gives out three to five scholarships annually. To commemorate its centennial, the Association is aiming to give out 100 scholarships over a two-year span.
“The bread and butter of what we’ve always done is we’ve looked for students that need a little extra boost and we’ve provided scholarship assistance to them,” Walker said.
The criteria for the Centennial scholarships were worded as broadly as possible. Undergrad and graduate students are eligible.
- Paint and Chat: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Illini Union Room 314 A-B.
- Just Desserts Culinary Night: 7 p.m. Saturday, Illinois Street Residence Hall, Table 1867.
- Moms Association Annual Brunch: 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Illini Union Ballroom.
All proceeds from events go to the Moms Association scholarships.
The Moms Association hopes to establish an enduring gift to the UI. What form that takes is to be determined.
“We’ve got a legacy and we want to put our mark on the university just to show how much we appreciate the university and all that it does for our students,” Miller said.
Future plans
Miller grew up in Mason City, 80 miles west of C-U.
After high school, she played volleyball for two years at Illinois Central College in East Peoria. She transferred to Illinois.
Miller studied political science and business law. She graduated in 1994. She went to law school at Southern Illinois University. Miller currently lives in her hometown and is a special prosecutor.
After her term as president ends, Miller will remain on the board as past president for one year.