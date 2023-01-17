Asmussen | United Center, here they come — with your help
Shortly after his arrival at Champaign’s South Side Elementary in 2019, Principal Christian Mahone felt something was missing — basketball.
Specifically, games and practices for the kids in his school. So Mahone decided to do something about it.
Mahone had experience with an intramural program while working in Springfield. Fourth- and fifth-graders there had access to the game, and he helped coach.
Mahone wanted the same kind of opportunities for students at South Side.
It didn’t happen overnight. COVID-19 forced basketball to the back burner for awhile.
Mahone mentioned the idea last year to some of the other elementary school principals in the Champaign school district. That seemed to get the ball rolling. At principal meetings this school year, it came up again.
The students were already clued in about the possibility.
“They were like, ‘Mr. Mahone, can we have basketball his year?’” Mahone said. “That’s the real reason why I’m doing it, because the students for years have been asking if they can have a basketball program.”
Thanks to Mahone, now they do. He organized it and helped pay for some of the equipment.
At South Side, 25 fourth- and fifth-graders are playing this year. Games started Nov. 7 and continue into late January/early February. A postseason tournament is possible.
South Side has been joined by Champaign elementary schools Booker T. Washington, Bottenfield, Garden Hills, Stratton and Westview.
Mahone is the head coach of the South Side Superstars, which he proudly says is the best team in the league.
All the players sign a contract promising to maintain their grades and good citizenship. The parents are on board.
The schools try to play each other twice, home and away.
“Part of the reason behind that was so that our students would be able to see other school buildings, so they could see other sides of town and have a greater sense of where they are in the community and other places are located,” Mahone said.
The gyms have been packed with families and friends.
“The parents are super supportive,” Mahone said.
As the season has gone on, Mahone sees more interaction between the players from different schools — building the community one jump shot at a time.
More schools have expressed interest in playing next year. Mahone wants to start earlier next fall.
National spotlight
The league is getting noticed. Even by a famous talk-show host.
Mahone made a surprise (to him) appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in early November. During the taping in Burbank, Calif., Hudson had Mahone shoot hoops on stage, with a special prize if he hit the target number — which he did.
Hudson presented Mahone with a giant packet of Chicago Bulls tickets for the Feb. 26 game against the Washington Wizards. In total, there were 300 — enough for all the students in the school, along with staff and chaperones.
For kids from Champaign, it is the close-to-home version of “We’re going to Disney World.” Just substitute Ayo Dusunmu and DeMar DeRozan for Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.
Here’s where readers can help out: Chipping in for transportation costs. It’s a bigger price than you can imagine. The folks in Burbank must think Champaign is a Chicago suburb and not 138 miles from the United Center.
The South Side group is taking buses for the day trip at a cost of $14,000. A fundraiser has been set up at gofundme.com/f/help-our-south-side-superstars-get-to-chicago. As of Monday afternoon, $6,792 had been raised, about halfway home.
Local businesses Jersey Mike’s and Jimmy John’s are already pitching in with lunch and dinner for the trip.
The South Side students are fired up about the outing.
“Every single day, they are asking me, ‘Mr. Mahone, when are we going to the Bulls game?’” he said. “One child asks like five times a day. He’s like, ‘I’m super excited. I’ve never been to a Bulls game. I love Ayo Dosunmu and I want to see him play.’”
Tip is at 2:30 p.m. that Sunday, so the students will be home that night. They have class the next day.
“We’re taking attendance every 15 minutes,” Mahone said. “We’re getting bright T-shirts that say ‘South Side.’ We have all these safety parameters in place.”
One-shot deal
Sorry, future South Side students, but Mahone isn’t planning another trip to see a Bulls game next year. Unless maybe the folks at “The View” or “The Rachael Ray Show” are feeling generous.
“Tickets cost money,” Mahone said.
The 34-year-old has more plans for the school.
South Side just formed a student council, with the first meeting set later in the month.
“The whole premise of that is a community-service organization, ways that we can continue to give back to the community,” Mahone said. “Also a way to empower kids to increase their leadership skills.”
Student council is for students in second through fifth grades. The second-graders had a ballot box, speeches, etc.
Born and raised in Chicago, Mahone has found a new home at South Side.
“I have no children of my own,” he said. “I have 296 of them I get to give back at 3 o’clock.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or asmussen@news-gazette.com.