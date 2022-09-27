Asmussen | Urbana band playing to its heart's content
Of course the Urbana High School Marching Tigers would like to be playing at varsity football games this season. It’s part of what they do.
But when the 2022 varsity season was scratched, it didn’t mean the end for the band. Not even close.
Led by fifth-year director Stacey Peterik, the band has had a steady stream of gigs — with more on the way.
“We do love to play at the football games and support our Urbana community,” Peterik said. “But marching band also does competitions. We do the Labor Day parade. We have done the Fourth of July parade in the past. There are other community things we can do.”
Varsity football games fill four or five band dates each year. Urbana has found other events to fill the void.
It has played at two soccer games and a JV football game. The band is still planning a Senior Night, where band members, cheerleaders and football players will be recognized.
And there are other ways to spend band time. Last Tuesday night, Peterik’s charges were part of the first-ever C-U Marching Bands Showcase at Champaign’s Tommy Stewart Field.
How did it go for the Tigers?
“I think they had a really good time, and they enjoy performing for different crowds,” Peterik said.
“If you think about a football game versus a band competition, people are there for different reasons,” she added. “To have a crowd where you know everybody is there for a band, it’s a really cool and a really fun experience.”
Urbana’s Peterik and Christi Fernsberg and their fellow band directors at Centennial (Michael Allen and Brian Ford) and Champaign Central (John Currey, Jennifer Currey and Ann Marie Morrissette) have been kicking around the idea for years, before the pandemic hit.
“We always thought it would be really neat for our local bands to see each other,” Peterik said. “Often, we compete against each other at different competitions around the area. Because we’re in the same class, we don’t get to see each other’s shows.”
The band members bump into each other in various arenas, such as sports teams or other musical performances. The showcase added band to the mix.
“Even though we compete against each other in competitions, we all support each other musically,” Peterik said. “It’s not really our bands against each other. It’s all about creating music.”
They got it going with an hourlong performance. Centennial’s Marching Chargers led off with its show, followed by a talk from Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer. Urbana performed next and was followed with a talk by Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.
Central’s Marching Maroons closed out the showcase with their routine.
“We really thought it was important to show the community that we are united in music and it’s not about which school we come from,” Peterik said.
A large crowd filled one side of the stands. There were food trucks and donation drums set up. Admission was free, but people could donate. The funds will be split evenly between the three bands.
The bands support each other.
“We’re all in constant contact,” Peterik said.
Will there be a second showcase next fall? Right now, that is to be determined.
“It was definitely a good event,” Peterik said. “We’re going to debrief in a week or two. Hopefully, it’s an event we can do again in the future.
“We all felt really good about it and we all felt it went really well.”
The timing of the showcase couldn’t have been better for Urbana. The band had just competed the previous Saturday at Monticello, taking first place in its class.
“Our kids were coming off the high of that competition,” Peterik said.
On Oct. 8, the Urbana band has a competition in Effingham. On Oct. 29, Urbana competes in the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival at Belleville.
Peterik has seen the positive impact of band competitions.
“This past Saturday going to Monticello, there was a different energy,” she said. “There’s the nervousness of doing a competition for the first time. It’s a different crowd. Our kids, we came off the field and I could tell before I even said a word that they felt really good about their performance and they were just hyped up.”
The Urbana band has 75 members this year, down a few from pre-pandemic numbers.
“We’re building our numbers back up after COVID hit,” Peterik said. “We’ve graduated some big classes, too. We’re in a growth phrase.”
Peterik has been impressed with how her band members have responded to different challenges. Missing a few football games is not a setback.
“Our kids are really resilient when it comes to that,” Peterik said. “Our students have always really been great about being flexible and adapting to the plan. They didn’t take that (no varsity football) as something negative about our season.”
Peterik looks forward to the return of varsity football for the Tigers in the future.
“We have been hearing positive things about the coach, Curtis Blanden, that he’s really building the team,” Peterik said.
Peterik is a Plainfield native who came to the University of Illinois for school and stayed in the community, spending a year at Centennial that turned into five. She has been in Urbana for nine years. Besides directing the marching band, she handles middle school and high school jazz band and teaches fifth-grade band at all six elementary schools.
