Asmussen | Urbana VFW auxiliary pitching in at Eastern Illinois Foodbank
URBANA — On the second and fourth Monday each month, Dan Stebbins and his crew arrive at Urbana’s Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St. Like clockwork.
Since early in 2022, Stebbins and other volunteers from the Urbana VFW Post 630 auxiliary have been passing out shopping carts full of food to about 190 local families.
Distribution days actually start at about 10 a.m and go until 7 p.m.
On Monday afternoon, Stebbins was joined by Champaign’s Rhonda and Bryan Wrona, Amy Cook of Urbana, Mike Showerman of Urbana and Edie Corbly of Urbana. They sorted and packed bags full of food. There were tables stretched across the large room. It was an efficient, active space. Busy and friendly.
Typically, a handful or two from the Post 630 auxiliary are joined by six to 10 people from the church. Starting at about 4 p.m., recipients lined up, and full carts of food were loaded into their cars.
Meat, fresh produce and dairy products are always included in the package of groceries, which are provided by the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Some of it is paid for, and some is donated.
Stone Creek Church has had a food pantry for years. But COVID-19 restrictions and concerns made it challenging to find enough volunteers.
“Most times, people who volunteer are retired, or their children have left home,” Urbana resident Stebbins said. “It’s a big-time commitment.”
The Post 630 auxiliary willingly offered to lend a hand.
“The church is so happy that we’ve come in and helped,” Stebbins said. “They’re grateful that we’re there.”
So are the families.
“The clients are so happy when we give them their stuff. We get to meet each one of them,” Stebbins said.
“We treat them with respect and love. We thank them for coming and pray with them if they want to be prayed with.”
For volunteers like Stebbins, it is a chance to give back to the community. Almost 50, he was born and raised in C-U. Stebbins is the former Cunningham Township assessor. He is now dedicated to volunteer work.
The need is there. And will continue to be there.
“As long as my body lets me do it, I’ll keep going,” Stebbins said. “There’s a need out there. It makes me feel good to help other people.”
Finding a way
Before the pandemic, the VFW had its own food pantry. Stebbins was an active participant.
The Post 630 auxiliary has 300 members, with about 50 to 60 taking regular, active roles.
“One of the things we do is we take brand new clothes and toiletries to the VA hospital in Danville a couple times a year,” Stebbins said.
The auxiliary wanted its members to get more involved in the community at large, beyond helping with the needs of veterans. Working with Stone Creek fit the bill.
Stebbins can count on a steady bunch of helpers each time. And he is hearing from a new stream of people looking to jump in. The work is done in shifts, with Stebbins arriving mid-afternoon and staying until all the food is given away.
“There’s a lot of stuff to bag up,” Stebbins said.
Family influence
Stebbins is the son and grandson of military veterans. His grandparents were VFW members and suggested to Stebbins that he consider joining the auxiliary.
“We raise a lot of money for veterans,” Stebbins siad.
The auxiliary has meetings once a month. Stebbins is currently the liaison with other organizations.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping people,” he said.
As coronavirus restrictions continue to ease, it gives the auxiliary a chance to consider new projects.
Stebbins thinks the auxiliary will be helping out Stone Creek into the foreseeable future.
“Everyone that has done it has loved to do it,” Stebbins said.
Stone Creek and the Post 630 auxiliary appreciate any help. Contact the church if you have any questions. Angela Bradley is the coordinator for the food pantry.
