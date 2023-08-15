What is the right age to land your dream job? Forty? Fifty?
My theory would be “as soon as possible.”
Maggie Grinestaff seems to agree.
The Peotone native, Eastern Illinois University graduate and Monticello resident is the newly promoted news director at Champaign’s WCIA-TV. She took the reins Aug. 7.
Grinestaff is 31 years old, not quite eligible to run for president. Of course, she has other items on her plate. Such as running six shows daily for a total of seven hours of news and managing 38 employees.
“It’s really humbling to me that that dream I hoped to achieve, I feel like I get to live that every day,” Grinestaff said.
Grinestaff didn’t just show up to the studio at 509 S. Neil St. and take over. She worked her way up from news reporter to noon news anchor to assignment editor to assistant news director to her current job.
She is in her 10th year at WCIA.
Getting the bug
Born Maggie Hockenberry to Marsha and Randy, Grinestaff first got involved in journalism while at Peotone High School, which is 98 miles north of Champaign.
“In high school, I got a really good idea of what I wanted to do based on the time I spent with my high school newspaper and yearbook,” Grinestaff said.
She took a college visit to EIU with her mom, aunt and uncle, who are all graduates of the Charleston school.
“EIU obviously had a soft spot in my heart,” she said. “I fell in love with the campus and the people I met.”
And she fell hard for the school’s television station, WEIU.
“The minute I walked in that WEIU studio, I knew those dreams of maybe someday being the WGN reporter in Chicago could become a reality if I put in the time and effort down there,” Grinestaff said.
It is a point of pride to her that she stuck with it.
“I went into college knowing what my dream looked like,” Grinestaff said. “I went to college for four years. I graduated and I got to start that dream within a month of graduation (in 2014). That’s not something you hear about a whole lot anymore.”
Valuable lessons
Who are Grinestaff’s role models? Easy: her mom and dad, and Aunt Beth Sadler, who has been like a second mom.
Marsha works in sales for a hotel; Randy is also in sales.
“My mom has found a way over the years to always put her family first,” Grinestaff said. “I hope I can do half of the juggling she’s done.”
Grinestaff’s strong work ethic started at home, she said.
Not so sweet
Grinestaff spent her first three years at WCIA as a reporter. I asked her about any memorable moments, and she has a doozy — one that lives on thanks to YouTube and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Barely a month on the job, Grinestaff was sent to the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival for her first live shot.
“It was just a mess of live television,” Grinestaff said. “Of course, it was a learning experience for me.”
What could have been a one-day glitch turned viral once Kimmel aired it on his late-night show on ABC.
“I’d say it took a good six months of recovery,” Grinestaff said.
“Just the jokes. Nobody was ever mean about it.”
She decided not to let the mistake define her. Good call.
“I continued doing what I wanted to do,” she said. “I knew I could only get better from that live shot. I felt like I had to reestablish my credibility with the community.”
She’s had countless positive moments since. One of the highlights was meeting legend Dick Van Dyke in his native Danville.
“He was dancing on the ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ car in front of Danville High School,” Grinestaff said.
Top spot
Grinestaff’s goal at all points during her WCIA career has been to improve.
“I’m someone who can’t stand to plateau,” she said. “I like to take things to the next level and the next level. I always want to be getting better, and that’s what I’m excited for in this new position.
“However long this career continues, I just hope to keep getting better and better, because this is such an important role of leadership to the station and the legacy of WCIA.”
The move to assignment editor turned Grinestaff’s attention toward management. She liked knowing what content the reporters were pursuing each day.
Her encyclopedic memory helped.
“I could tell you details of a story eight years ago,” Grinestaff said. “I know when it happened, who was involved in it, what our coverage looked like. It’s just this crazy thing I’m pretty good at.”
At times, she missed reporting, but she turned her focus to helping run the newsroom.
“I loved the idea of juggling a million things at one time,” Grinestaff said. “The logistics of how do you get crews to whatever coverage they need to be at. I’ve been curious since I was a little kid, and I love to be first in the know. I like having this inside scoop on things.”
When former news director Andy Miller announced he was leaving, Grinestaff became his successor.
“It seems surreal,” she said. “I’m just so excited for what’s to come in this new role.”
Breaking a glass ceiling
Grinestaff is the first woman to be news director at WCIA.
“I think it’s great that WCIA is always looking for internal promotion,” she said. “When you start somewhere, you eventually get that idea of ‘I want to get to the top.’ They give those opportunities.”
Grinestaff’s work hours are hectic. She has eight to 10 meetings each day. She has an office for the first time after having a desk in the middle of the newsroom earlier in her career.
Grinestaff enjoys the job and her coworkers.
“This place feels like home to me. These people are my family,” she said. “I hope I get the opportunity to lead them as long as possible. I think this place is capable of anything, and I’m excited to see where the future takes us.”
When she isn’t deciding what goes on the air, Grinestaff is spending time with husband Jordan and 3-year-old son Gibson.