Asmussen | With their son on the staff, Fisher family is all about the Bulldogs
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
ReliaQuest Bowl is a fine name for a postseason football game matching teams from the University of Illinois and Mississippi State University.
But the Horsch Bowl would be so much better. And totally appropriate.
There will be a Horsch on the field and family members in the stands for the Jan. 2 bowl at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
Isaac Horsch, a Fisher High School graduate, is in his first year on the football training staff for the Bulldogs. He spends most of his time with the Mississippi State defense.
Horsch’s parents, Amy and Grant, are making the trip to Tampa and intend to wear their Bulldogs gear and root for their son’s school. They even own a cowbell, which is one of the Mississippi State traditions.
“When your kids are in involved in something, you support what they are doing,”Grant Horsch said. “We thoroughly enjoy the fact that he’s got such a neat position with Mississippi State.
Normally, the Horsches are on the Illini’s side. Amy, who works as a nurse practitioner at Illinois State’s student health center, is a 1994 UI graduate in kinesiology.
There are other UI connections in the Horsch family. Grant’s mom Kay is an alum. So is Grant’s brother Scott.
“We’ve always rooted for Illinois,” said Grant, a union bricklayer.
Kay isn’t making the trip to Florida for the bowl, choosing instead to watch from the comfort of home.
Which side will the extended Horsch family take on Jan. 2?
“It may have a tendency to be down the middle,” Grant Horsch said. “It’s a neat dynamic to have. We’ve been UI fans our whole lives growing up. To have Illinois and Mississippi State playing in a bowl game is a pretty neat thing.”
A few weeks ago, the pairing didn’t seem likely. Illinois was projected to play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., to face Kentucky.
But when Southern California lost in the Pac-12 title game to Utah, it set off a chain reaction that moved Ohio State into the College Football Playoffs and Illinois to the ReliaQuest/Horsch Bowl.
After the Illinois-Mississippi State matchup was announced, Grant Horsch started hearing about it from family and friends. In a nice way.
The Horsches let everyone know they are with the Bulldogs. Blood, after all, is thicker than water.
“I’m just hoping it’s a good, competitive game,” Grant Horsch said. “I enjoyed watching Illinois get back to their winning ways this year. It’s been fun to see.”
Amy and Grant are going to be in Tampa for a few days. They will see their son when possible.
“We’re not really sure how much time we’ll be able to spend with him,” Grant Horsch said.
This will be the third time Isaac’s family will see him at work this season.
The Horsches went to a pair of Mississippi State games during the 2022 season. They took friends with them.
Origin story
Isaac Horsch, a 2015 Fisher graduate, played football, baseball and wrestled for the Bunnies. His brothers Cale and Jacob were standout wrestlers at Fisher and are now competing in the sport for Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.
Early on in high school, Isaac mentioned the idea of becoming an athletic trainer to his parents. They were supportive and reminded him it was important he kept his grades up, which he did.
Isaac, now 25, went to Northern Illinois University for his undergraduate degree and continued in graduate school at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn. There, he worked with the Governors in football, women’s tennis and women’s track.
While finishing up at Northern Illinois, Isaac had a summer internship at Mississippi State. It was during COVID-19 and not an ideal situation, but he got a feel for the community and the program.
“Getting this opportunity as a second go-around has been a blessing for him,” Grant Horsch said.
Heavy hearts
Mississippi State is dealing with the loss of football coach Mike Leach, who died Dec. 12 after suffering a heart attack. A public service is scheduled for today in Starkville, Miss. It is being held at Humphrey Coliseum, home to Bulldogs basketball.
In October, Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland died.
“It’s been a tough thing what that program has had to go through,” Grant Horsch said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or asmussen@news-gazette.com.