With one eye on the governor’s mansion (November 2022) and the other on the Oval Office (November 2024), Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker traveled to Florida last weekend to ingratiate himself with Sunshine State Democrats.
He received a warm reception.
“We saw a future president,” a South Florida Democratic consultant told Politico after Pritzker’s speech to 1,000 Florida Democrats.
But the governor attracted more than enthusiasm for his efforts. He also contracted the coronavirus, which kept him in isolation this week. His symptoms are reportedly mild.
Pritzker is among numerous Democrats who are — unofficially, of course — angling to succeed an enfeebled Democratic President Joe Biden. The president’s pathetic public approval ratings have Democrats worried about elections in 2022 and 2024, when Biden says he’ll seek another four-year term.
But Biden’s fellow Democrats aren’t buying Biden’s re-election as a viable option, and Democratic sharks are circling. At least that’s how some people see it, but not everyone.
Wall Street Journal editorial writers suggested Pritzker has another motive besides naked ambition for wanting to be the Democratic candidate for president in 2024.
The Journal speculated Pritzker is “trying to escape Illinois like so many others have during his governorship.”
Asserting that “high taxes, crime and lousy schools are driving residents and businesses to other states,” the Journal editorial noted that “Pritzker and Democrats were worried enough about his re-election that they spent more than $30 million during the GOP primary to boost Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who was considered the weakest candidate in the field.”
“... We wonder if Mr. Pritzker really wants to stick around for a full second term when the state and Chicago pension liabilities may again become a crisis. Running for president might be a nice diversion that spares him from dealing with the mess Democrats have made of Illinois.”
What’s she thinking?
Urbana City Administrator Carol Mitten may be the next city manager in Evanston.
But a recent editorial in the Chicago Tribune suggests that competing political factions in that “progressive, utopian-minded” community have created a dysfunctional hellhole that is in “danger of being so difficult to run that nobody qualified even wants to try.”
Evanston has apparently been searching for months for a new city manager after the previous manager resigned under the strain of scandal. There have been three searches in an effort that Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss — an uber leftist and former state senator — called “long and confusing with multiple finalists and the need to start over more than once (in fact, more than twice).”
At one point, a candidate from Ann Arbor, Mich. looked poised to take the job. But that candidate withdrew after public protesters accused him of racial malice.
“At this point, Evanston needs to have someone in this job, pronto,” the Tribune editorial.
Noting that “somebody can find something to object to in almost everyone,” the paper said Biss “should be trusted to make his big hire with a bit of advice and consent.”
Advice for the scorned
Former President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, was buried this week after her death at age 73.
She left this world with memorable advice on the art of divorce.
“Don’t get mad. Get everything,” she memorably said.
Ivana Trump, obviously, wasn’t the first angry, soon-to-be-former spouse to embrace that advice. Ironically, she wasn’t able to achieve her goal of fleecing “The Donald” — her nickname for Trump — in divorce court.
Thanks to a pre-nuptual agreement, one updated during their marriage, Trump paid a substantial sum to Ivana Trump, but not nearly enough to put a dent in his bank account.
Ivana Trump, however, was able to make up the difference between what she got and what she wanted.
Her successful business exploits, according to news reports, help her build a $100 million fortune.
Wait ’til next year
No, that’s not a reference to the lovable loser Chicago Cubs; it applies to the corruption in government that’s equally popular in the Windy City.
Federal judges have decided that trials of three big pending corruption cases will be delayed until 2023.
Scheduled to be first up on the corruption hit parade is Timothy Mapes, former Speaker Michael Madigan’s former chief of staff. He faces a January trial on perjury charges.
Mapes, a longtime Madigan henchman who held key posts in the Illinois House and state Democratic Party, was granted immunity in exchange for his testimony. But he was charged with lying under oath to a grand jury investigating his longtime boss.
What the media is calling the “ComEd Four” case was to supposed to begin in September. But U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber announced the delay until March after he was informed that a large courtroom he wanted for the ComEd case will be in use for another trial.
Four ComEd officials and lobbyists are accused of conspiring with former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan to provide no-show jobs for Madigan friends and associates in exchange for favorable treatment from Madigan on pro-ComEd legislation.
The defendants are former CEO Anne Pramaggiore and lobbyists Michael McClain, John Hooker and Jay Doherty. Indicted in November 2020, they all are Democratic political heavyweights, and the trial will be a headline grabber.
Finally, there’s high-profile Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, who is married to the chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. A judge set his racketeering trial for November 2023.
The delay in the trial will allow Burke to run for re-election to the Chicago City Council, a move the Tribune recently discouraged via editorial. Burke’s brother also has urged him not to run again. But Chicago pols know no shame, so he may well do so.
Left out of that catalogue of government corruption horrors is former Speaker Madigan. He and McClain were named in a separate racketeering indictment in connection with the ComEd bribery scandal. But it looks as if it will be 2024 before Madigan’s case goes to trial.
How blue is my gun?
The National Republican Campaign Committee this week added Decatur Republican Regan Deering to its “Young Gun” list of candidates it will help try to win the November election.
Deering won the June 28 GOP primary for election to the U.S. House from the 13th congressional district. She’ll face Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski on Nov. 8.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will work equally hard to elect Budzinski. It added her to its “Red to Blue” list earlier this year.
Democratic map-drawers have the 13th District in the “already won” column courtesy of their gerrymandering of district boundary lines.
The Washington Post has described this snake-shaped district as the nation’s most gerrymandered, one drawn without an incumbent and with the specific intention of allowing Budzinski a cakewalk on election day. The district runs all the way from Champaign-Urbana to the Missouri border, splitting another district along the way. The 13th is just one of 14 of the state’s 17 districts. Democrats expect to win in November courtesy of gerrymandering. Illinois will have 17th districts starting in 2023, losing one because of population issues.