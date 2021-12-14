Bob Asmussen | After all these years, he's still making waves
Early in life, Mike Haile became a huge radio fan. His father, Bud, took him to a station in Kansas City, Mo., and Mike was hooked.
“This is all I ever wanted to do,” Haile said.
When he was in middle school, his mother, Gloria, suggested to Mike that he write to his favorite disc jockeys.
So, he did, sending letters to Grant Horton, Dick Clayton, Nick Charles and Buddy O’Shea.
“All four of them responded to me, inviting me down to the radio stations to watch them do their shows,” Haile said. “I’ve been pretty darn lucky.”
Haile’s early passion turned into his career. One that was honored by the Illinois Broadcasters Association on Dec. 7.
The longtime radio personality/administrator at WDWS/WHMS/WKIO was selected for the Broadcast Pioneer Award at a ceremony in Chicago.
Each year, the organization honors both a Chicago-area broadcaster and one from downstate. Haile was joined by Chicago’s Merri Dee.
“I’m so blessed to be in Champaign 43 years,” Haile said. “This community has been just so good to me and to my family. It’s a dream to be able to do what I’ve been able to do.”
Haile is grateful for the recognition.
“I was very humbled by the award,” he said.
WCIA put together a video in conjunction with the award. Haile discussed his good fortune to be involved with philanthropic organizations.
He was quick to thank his bosses and coworkers from over the years.
“I wouldn’t get this award if it wasn’t for all the people around me, who made me look good all the time,” Haile said.
Haile has had a job that rarely seemed like a job.
He was once able to broadcast from the White House with the help of former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun and former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson.
“They made that happen for us,” Haile said.
In the 1990s, Haile broadcast his show several times from England and Scotland.
“Between the management aspect and the on-air aspect, I’ve been a pretty lucky guy,” Haile said.
Vital role
Many of Haile’s overseas adventures and local shows included the late Tony Clements. A longtime UI administrator and local comedian, Tony was a fixture on Haile’s programs for 30-plus years until his passing.
“A great friend,” Haile said.
Mr. Clements was involved with Haile in “dozens of philanthropic projects down through the years, including 20 years working on behalf of the U of I Campus Charitable Fund Drive,” Haile said.
Still going strong
Now semi-retired, Haile continues to host his morning show on WHMS and his afternoon show on WKIO. He works with Alli Adams, who programs the music stations.
Three times a week, Mike’s daughter Jennifer joins him for an entertainment segment.
“That’s just really cool to have a family member on the radio with me,” Haile said.
Jennifer is a second-grade teacher at Barkstall Elementary in Champaign.
Besides his work, Haile has other interests keeping him busy. Like his love for the Kansas City Chiefs. A season-ticket holder, he attends several games each year with family and friends.
He saw the Chiefs blitz the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday before making the long drive back to Champaign-Urbana to host his Monday show.
Mike’s wife, Linda, went with him to Sunday’s game along with family friends Laura and Gary Brinkley. Laura, who went to school at the University of Kansas School of Medicine across the border in Kansas City, Kan., hadn’t been to the area in years.
“I love going to Kansas City,” Haile said.
Mr. Clements, who became a Chiefs fan two years before Haile, went on many of the trips to Kansas City.
“My son Chris started going with us in middle school,” Haile said. “Our weekend trips were full of laughs and BBQ with Joe’s and Arthur Bryant’s our favorite stops.”
Back in the day
Legendary St. Louis radio station owner Chuck Norman of WGNU in Granite City hired Haile at age 16.
“Gave me my first job spinning the hits,” Haile said. “A very kind man who helped launch many careers in the 48 years he owned his stations.”
Haile came to C-U in 1978 with a two-year agreement. He set up programming on the stations while learning the sales end of the business.
During his long career, some of his proudest moments involved coworkers achieving career goals, he said.
Gene Honda, now the PA voice of the Chicago Blackhawks, White Sox and Illinois football, is one example. Diana Steele, a morning-show host in Los Angeles, is another.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.