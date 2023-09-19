Nobody in Champaign-Urbana will be surprised to read this, but Tyler McGill is still making a splash in the pool. Actually, more like on the pool deck.
These days, it is as the coach of the Opelika (Ala.) swim weam. McGill remains in the same community where he went to college: Auburn University.
No doubt he enjoys the place.
“Enough to be here 17 years,” McGill said.
In his teens and 20s, McGill was a top-level swimmer at Champaign Central High School and Auburn and as a U.S. Olympian.
He won a gold medal at the 2012 London Games as a member of the medley relay team.
McGill will return to his home state later in the month for a special honor: He is part of the inaugural class of the Illinois Swimming Hall of Fame. He is going in with about 60 of the all-time greats.
“I feel very blessed that they’ve recognized my accomplishments in the state and representing the great history of swimming in the state,” he said.
The ceremony is set for Sept. 30 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont.
McGill earned the honor by winning four state titles for the Maroons. He placed 14 times at the state meet.
McGill didn’t stick to one sport, earning 11 letters with the Maroons in swimming, golf, cross-country and track. He is a 2006 Central graduate.
This will not be McGill’s first hall of fame. In 2012, he was inducted into the Central hall. In 2017, he went into the New York Athletic Club hall.
The state of Alabama and Auburn have halls of fame, so those are possibilities for later.
It is a longer queue for Auburn swimmers. From 1997 to 2008, the Tigers won eight national championships with multiple Olympians.
“That recognition might be a little bit down the road,” McGill said.
One of the Auburn alums, star Rowdy Gaines, won eight NCAA titles with the Tigers in the late in 1970s and early 1980s.
On his side
McGill will be joined at the event by wife Julianne, daughters Amelia and Tennant Lane and parents Jeff McGill and Susan Manning. His coach, Will Barker, will also be in attendance.
Tyler and Julianne met while on the swim team at Auburn. She works at the school.
“We’re ingrained in the community down here the same way families get ingrained in the Champaign-Urbana community,” McGill said.
McGill’s family still lives in Illinois. Brother Elliott is in Mahomet and brother Colin is in Champaign. Sister Sarah lives in Chicago.
“I have so much family in the area,” he said.
In 2012, members of the McGill family went to England for the Games.
“That travel would not have happened without the support of the Champaign-Urbana community,” McGill said. “I’m forever thankful to all the people.”
There were “I Heart Tyler” T-shirts and golf outings to help fund the trips. Kind of like what the Blair Bunch did for speedskating champion Bonnie Blair, only for swimming.
Pool time
After retiring as a competitor, McGill went into coaching, originally at his alma mater, where he stayed for five years.
“I wanted to stay in coaching and also stay in this area,” McGill said. “It was a no-brainer when I had a good situation in front of me and was able to take advantage of it. It’s been good.”
McGill is not involved in the international swim scene. He enjoyed his time competing against the best in the world.
“Absolutely, it was a blast,” he said. “I had a great time with it.”
To reach that level required sacrifices.
“A very dedicated, disciplined life to swimming for a number of years, in preparation for the Olympics,” he said.
And that was eventually the goal.
“Not really until 2008 did I really see the possibility of that being in my future,” he said. “Lots of little baby steps up until that point, and then you kind of see the big dream at the end of the tunnel and you’re thinking ‘I could get there.’
“You do everything to set yourself up to be successful with the realization there are a dozen other guys in the country doing the exact same thing. You’re working to be the one who figures it out the best.”
It’s a funny story
McGill qualified for the Olympics in the butterfly — an event he didn’t swim in high school.
There was a “decent” butterfly swimmer on the Olympic team with McGill — “some ‘Michael’ guy,” McGill joked.
That would be Michael Phelps, the most decorated swimmer in Olympic history, with 28 medals.
And where does McGill keep his gold prize?
“It’s in a bathroom drawer,” McGill said. “I’ve traveled with it. It’s not in a display case or anything. I keep it folded up in safe spot where I know it is.”
Though swimming is the family business, talk about the sport doesn’t dominate the McGills’ social life.
They had friends over from their church who they had known for months. When McGill went to New York for the hall of fame induction, he shared the news with his friends.
“They had no idea about my history,” McGill said. “It is a part of who I am, but it is a part. It’s not who I am.”