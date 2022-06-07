Bob Asmussen | Groundbreaking set Saturday for Illini Dads Centennial Plaza
The first shovel of dirt gets turned at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Larry Mason can’t wait. But what Mason looks forward to most is the finished product: the Illini Dads Centennial Plaza.
Mason, the current president of the Dads Association at the University of Illinois, will be there at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Illinois Street with other dignitaries for the latest step in the project.
“We’re really, really proud of it,” Mason said.
The centerpiece of the plaza is a 7-foot-tall, 70-foot-long curved wall. There are now signs at the site indicating what is on the way.
“It’s going to showcase elements of love, support and hope,” Mason said.
Ribbon cutting is set for 4 p.m. Nov. 4 as part of the Dads Day Weekend. Illinois football hosts Michigan State on Nov. 5.
Co-curators for the Centennial Plaza are current UI faculty members Joseph Altshuler (School of Architecture) and Stephen Signa-Aviles (School of Art & Design).
The landscape architect selected for the project is Ryan Kettelkamp, a UI alum who runs his business in Evanston.
“His company’s work is all over the campus,” Mason said. “They are world-renowned.”
At Saturday’s groundbreaking, Kettelkamp will explain the project to those in attendance.
Recent and current students were part of the process. They helped design the plaza.
“It was a very enriching, educational experience,” Mason said.
During upcoming construction, a live camera feed will be available for those interested in checking out the progress.
Mission statement
There is no mystery to the goal of the Dads Association: to improve the lives of UI students.
Believed to the oldest parents organization of its kind in the country, the Dads provide annual student scholarships and grants for student organizations.
Years ago, the group decided to go the extra mile for its 100th birthday. The idea is to make the plaza another UI landmark, a must-see for those returning to campus.
The site is near Hallene Gateway and the Levis Center. The design takes into account the proximity to other important areas.
The plaza doesn’t include traditional seating. There are places for visitors to congregate and reflect.
“You can look at the art and be inspired,” Mason said.
Along a pathway in the plaza, there will be 14 markers on the walls that will include “dad-isms.”
Here’s an example of one of the inspirational messages: “What would you do if you knew you could not fail?”
The other 13 will be finalized by Sunday.
“The goal is not be preachy, and they might be whimsical,” Mason said. “Some of them might actually be humorous.”
There won’t be famous quotes. Or anything controversial. Just well-intentioned messages a parent would share with a child.
For the past 70 years, the organization has crowned a King Dad during halftime on Dad’s Day Weekend. Past winners will be recognized on bricks in the plaza, with room for those named in future years.
In the plaza’s grassy space, there will be three large boulders. Students and visitors can climb on them, sit on them or just take a look.
The biggest “wow” in the plaza will be directed at the art on the wall. Five artists will each have their own triptych, a three-panel space.
“They all will follow the same theme,” Mason said. “They will be an independent voice.”
Once approved, the art will be digitally produced on all-weather aluminum panels. Those will then be installed on the walls.
The art will change over time. Every few years. The time gap is still being determined.
“What we think today in 2022 that is interesting and inspiring and relevant may not resonate anymore in 2025, 2030, 2035, 2050,” Mason said. “There are certainly going to be other visitors to the Illini Dads Centennial Plaza. We want that experience to be fresh, interesting and exciting every time someone comes there.”
The ever-changing nature of the plaza makes it unique.
Multiple funding sources
To help pay for the plaza, the Dads Association turned to alums, current students, family and friends. Some big gifts and some small.
The Dads Association has been saving for the plaza for some time and has donated a healthy chunk of the funds needed.
The Khan Family Foundation provided a lead gift and will be recognized in the plaza’s gateway.
For a fee, donors were able to purchase commemorative bricks that will be on display at the plaza. Because of project deadlines, the brick sales were cut off last week.
The reality is bricks will continue to be added in the future.
“We designed the plaza to accept additional bricks,” Mason said. “There will be other phases and room for that.”
So, if you still want to see your name in brick, there will be more chances in the future.
“All those funds continue to support the mission of the Illini Dads,” Mason said.
The funds will go to the continued maintenance of the plaza.
His story
Chicago-area attorney Mason, 58, was elected to the Illini Dads board of directors in 2019. His youngest daughter, Zoe, will be a senior this fall at the UI. She is studying elementary education.
Mason earned his undergraduate degree and law degree at the school. His wife, Susan, is an Illinois graduate.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.