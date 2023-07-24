07252023 brian loman 2
ABOVE: Brian Loman grooms his trotter Coach Cutsinger, named after Loman’s Little league coach and the current mayor of Allerton, at the barns at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. TOP: Announcer Kurt Becker, right, credits his late father, Carl, with lessons that helped him succeed in racing. Kurt will be the announcer for today’s harness program at the Champaign County Fair.

 Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette

Loman shared the love for racing with his dad Lyle, who passed away in 2008.

"That was something that he and I had a passion for," Loman said. "We owned the horses together."

Loman got out of the business for a while. But four years ago, his fiance Keri Richardson suggested he get back into it.

Good call.

Loman named the first horse Coach Loman to honor his dad, who is a member of the Illinois High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Coach Loman won five races," Loman said. "He got beat up in Chicago in his sixth race by a horse named Hot Mess Express that won over $1 million. It was owned by (Kentucky basketball great) Sam Bowie."

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.