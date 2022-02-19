Dave Hinton | Nationwide precipitation collection effort has area ties
Two men with ties to Champaign County don’t just talk about the weather. They do something about it.
Royal native and University of Illinois graduate Nolan Doesken and Steve Hilberg of rural Homer help to measure precipitation — part of a multi-national effort started at Colorado State University, with Doesken as founder.
Both retired from their career employment. The men, who met at the Illinois State Water Survey 50 years ago, are among those working to grow and expand the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network — made up primarily of thousands of volunteers.
“It’s really amazing to watch a strictly volunteer program become a trusted source of quality data (used) by federal agencies as well as local governments and private businesses,” Doesken said.
Initially a grassroots effort strictly in Colorado, the precip collection project is now a vital source of information for the National Weather Service, ag businesses, insurance companies and Great Lakes and Mississippi and Missouri river basin authorities.
“While Colorado State University likes to take credit for the project, and our local media have featured it many times over the years, in so many ways, CoCoRaHS is actually a product of Champaign County,” Doesken said.
But one thing Doesken, Hilberg and others would like to rectify is a lack of volunteer collectors in northeast Champaign County — Doesken’s old stomping grounds around Royal and thereabouts.
“I would give my eye teeth for an observer in Royal,” said Hilberg, who is in charge of CoCoRaHS in Illinois, noting that ideally they would like there to be an observer every six square miles.
He said there are many master gardeners and master naturalists who like to collect weather data.
“Some folks sign up especially because they’re retired,” Hilberg said. “It gives them something to do; it’s a routine.”
And it gives them a connection through social media and email.
Doesken said the project has grown “beyond my wildest dreams. No question about it.”
Hilberg said there are volunteers in all 50 states plus Canada, the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.
Weather has always fascinated Doesken, who has strong memories of the 1957 ice storm in Illinois, the unusually snowy March of 1960 and the harsh ice storm of 1967 “that coincided with Chicago’s great snowstorm.”
A paper carrier for The News-Gazette in the 1960s, he occasionally got in trouble with subscribers because he spied a weather-related story and would plop down and read it before delivering the paper.
“It was through the articles in your paper that I learned about the Illinois State Water Survey and some of the fascinating applied climatology work they were doing,” Doesken said.
A 1970 St. Joseph-Ogden High School graduate, he earned a degree in meteorology at the University of Michigan — returning each summer to work as a meteorological technician for the Illinois Water Survey. That’s where he met Hilberg, who was working on a research project at Pere Marquette Park.
Hilberg returned to Champaign-Urbana from a job outside the region to become director of the Midwest Regional Climate Center. He volunteered to help with CoCoRaHS beginning in 2006.
Doesken’s Illinois roots provide good memories.
“I always remember going to the Royal grain elevator, and farmers would come in and say, ‘I got half an inch of rain over here,’ and another would say, ‘I got an inch and a half,’” Doesken said. “They were always comparing. I still have a rain gauge handed to me by the Ogden State Bank. It’s always reminding me of my rural Illinois roots.”
Now, instead of having to find out rainfall amounts by going to the local elevator, people can visit the CoCoRaHS website, which provides those precip totals nationwide and beyond.
Doesken earned a master’s degree from the University of Illinois and took a job in Colorado as an assistant state climatologist, moving west in the midst of the fearsome winter of 1977-’78.
The volunteer weather reporting network was born out of a flash flood in Fort Collins, Colo., in 1997.
“We found a few people with decent rain gauges, some with a bucket or something” to collect precipitation, Doesken said. “When it was all said and done, we found this amazingly detailed rainfall pattern across the state.
“Due to good timing, good friends all over the country and the growing popularity of the internet back then, this network of backyard volunteers grew quickly.”
More people came forward, Doesken secured a government grant and hired three high school students in 1998 to help, one of whom was good at recruiting volunteers, and the effort grew in Colorado and outward.
“Within about 10 years, we went from a few areas around Fort Collins to a nationwide network,” Doesken said.
Every day there are thousands of precipitation reports sent in to the system, which are displayed publicly on the CoCoRaHS website.
Most of the volunteers collect all forms of precip totals, although some only prefer to collect rainfall amounts.
To volunteer to be a collector, go to the CoCoRaHS.org website and hit the “join” button. Those without internet access may call 970-491-8545.
The project is funded through contributions from entities served by the network as well as some of the volunteer collectors.
Downing receives degree in SwitzerlandA Champaign Centennial and University of Illinois graduate traveled to Switzerland last fall to receive her diploma in sports nutrition from the International Olympics Committee.
Sheila N. Downing, who had also earned a master’s degree in sports nutrition from St. Louis University, completed two years of online study and exams to earn the IOC degree.
Downing, who is a bariatric dietitian at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Philadelphia, traveled to Lausanne, Switzerland, and was the only American participant in the graduation ceremony.
She is now eligible to provide nutritional counseling and coaching to the U.S. Olympic team.
Valentine royalty crowned in DanvilleValentine’s Day was celebrated and royalty crowned at Hawthorne Inn and Liberty Estates in Danville.
Aminita “Chick” and Larry Kittell were crowned Liberty Estates king and queen. The couple, who moved there from Danville in 2017, have been married for 73 years.
Betty Meismer, a retired school teacher from Bloomington, was voted Liberty Estates sweetheart.
The 99-year-old Meismer moved there 14 years ago to be close to her daughter, who lives in Danville, and is Liberty’s longest-residing tenant.
Frank Christian and Margaret Scearing were named Hawthorne Inn king and queen.
Christian is originally from Georgetown and Scearing originally from Danville. Both are long-term residents.
Louise Miller and Richard Hornaday were crowned Hawthorne Inn Garden Court (memory care unit) queen and king.
Residents and staff at Hawthorne Inn and Liberty Estates voted for the royalty the last few weeks.
To celebrate the occasion, there was music at Hawthorne Inn by Pat Cash and at Liberty Estates by Jodi Prosser-Muller, the recent winner of Danville’s Got Talent. There was also a style show, which featured Liberty Estates tenants and staff, Miss Mahomet Arianna Thompson and Shirley Harlan and Marjie Edington, both from Danville.
Benn
ett delivers Valentine’s cards
State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) visited long-term-care facilities in Danville Monday to deliver Valentine’s Day cards written by students and community members in Vermilion County as part of his card-collection drive.
He delivered more than 1,000 Valentines, including Accolade Healthcare, Arcadia Care, Cannon Place and Gardenview Manor.
Said Bennett: “It’s been such a joy delivering these heartfelt Valentines to our long-term-care residents this Valentine’s Day. This collection drive was a community effort, and its success is a testament to the compassionate hearts of our neighbors who have been so generous with their time and talents to spread love to these folks this year.”
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reached him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.